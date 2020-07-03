Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit During Sunny Day In The Hamptons

Va va voom! Iconic television and movie star Sarah Jessica Parker stunned when she was spotted looking absolutely incredible at the beach.

Summer is here and Sarah Jessica Parker has definitely gotten the memo! The 55-year-old broke from her New York City home for some fun in the sun in The Hamptons on Thursday, July 2. She radiated nothing but beauty in a simple yet sexy one-piece swimsuit that she partially covered up with a white towel. Sarah kept her gorgeous brown locks up in a bun and accessorized the look with just a pair of stunner shades while spending part of her day reading a good book.

Sarah is one of the many female stars over 50 who have left fans speechless whenever they are spotted out at the beach. Heather Graham, who first rose to fame decades ago in the classic films Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, stole the spotlight when she slayed in a mini-cover up that showed off her gorgeous legs in Malibu on June 11.

And its not just these leading ladies as men like Pierce Brosnan, Ricky Martin and Rob Lowe are giving guys half their age a run for their money in the physique department! The former James Bond, 67, looked to be in the fittest shape of his life when he was seen on a romantic outing at the beach with his wife Kelley Shaye Smith at the beach in May.

It was only a couple of days earlier when the former Sex and the City star had a rare outing with her eldest child James, 17, on June 20. They, along with her longtime husband Matthew Broderick, 58, headed to their car in The Big Apple where each brought it fashion wise with three very different looks.

Sarah & Matthew welcomed James into the world on October 28, 2002, during the height of the SATC phenomenon. The 5th season of the iconic HBO series, which costarred Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, was cut short to only eight episodes (the previous season had eighteen) due to her being pregnant while filming. They became parents again many years later when their surrogate gave birth to twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, in 2009.