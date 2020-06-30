See Pics
Machine Gun Kelly Reunites With Daughter, 12, After Romantic Date Night With Megan Fox — Pics

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted out and about with his 12-year-old daughter Casie on June 30, just a few days after he enjoyed a PDA-filled date night with new girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 30, got in a little family time with his adorable daughter Casie, 12, on June 30 and it was a sweet sight to see. The rapper looked like a doting dad as he happily walked outside near vehicles with his little girl in the middle of a sunny day. He wore a white T-shirt and pink and white patterned shorts during the casual outing and Casie, who he shares with ex Emma Cannon, wore a yellow and blue sweatshirt with gray shorts.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly on an outing with her daughter Casie on June 30, 2020. (APEX / MEGA)

Although it’s not clear where the father and daughter were going, it was great to see them spending time together! The reunion comes five days after MGK was spotted having a romantic date night with his new girlfriend Megan Fox, 34, on June 25. The couple, who held hands throughout the night, visited Nobu restaurant in Los Angeles, CA and dressed to impress with outfits that included PVC and leather pants.

Casie Colson Baker
Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter Casie. (APEX / MEGA)

MGK and Megan have been more open about their relationship ever since the actress appeared in her beau’s music video for his song “Bloody Valentine” in late May. From a picnic date to getting matching “Bloody Valentine” themed manicures, the new couple seems totally smitten with each other. One of the reasons for that may be because they are enjoying the differences from their other relationships.

Megan’s split from her husband Brian Austin Green, 46, was announced in the middle of May and one source told us that one of the reasons Megan is loving MGK is because of how different he is from Brian. “MGK is definitely different from Brian and that’s exciting for Megan,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The source also said that Megan “seemed to have fallen out of love with Brian years ago” but yet still loves “him as a person.”

It will be interesting to see where MGK and Megan decide to go from here. Will he introduce Casie to his new lady anytime soon? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see to find out!