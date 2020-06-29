Kylie Jenner Vows To Start ‘Cutting Off The Quarantine Pounds’ With Sexy Bikini Throwback

After gaining a few pounds during quarantine, Kylie Jenner is ready to get back to her Jan. 2020 figure — and she revealed that she’s starting her new routine on June 29.

Kylie Jenner, 22, reminisced on her pre-quarantine body by sharing a throwback bikini to her Instagram Story on June 28. In the video, which was filmed in January, she wears a sexy two-piece and films herself in the mirror, with her slim figure on full display. “OK cutting off these quarantine pounds starting tomorrow,” Kylie captioned the video, referring to the weight she’s gained while stuck at home amidst the coronavirus.

The makeup mogul didn’t expand on how much weight she gained or what her plans her for losing the extra pounds. Of course, regardless of Kylie’s weight, she’s always looking AMAZING. Just last week, she shared sexy photos of herself wearing nothing but a Gucci bra while showing off her blonde hair makeover. She also just launched a makeup collaboration with her sister, Kendall Jenner, on June 26, and has been sharing incredible promo pics from their photo shoot for the release.

Kylie isn’t the only KarJenner to admit to gaining some weight in quarantine, though. Kourtney Kardashian has also been open about the five pounds she’s added. Although the mom of three admitted to being ‘proud’ of her body, she also shared her plans for dropping the weight. “I’m doing intermittent fasting, so I won’t eat before 11,” Kourtney explained during her recent Wellness Wednesday chat for Poosh. She also shared that she drinks a smoothie with spinach and bananas to kick off her mornings.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian actually lost weight during quarantine. The 33-year-old made an appearance at Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday party on June 27, and he even shared rare photos of himself on social media after the event. Rob is noticeably slimmed down in the pics, and fans were absolutely stunned by his transformation. Rob’s weight has fluctuated over the years, but he definitely looks like he’s in a great place right now!

The entire KarJenner family got together for Khloe’s big day, which they celebrated with one of their classic over-the-top parties. Of course, due to the coronavirus, this gathering was much smaller than the usual Kardashian family party, but it was still a fun excuse to get everyone together!