Tiny Thanks ‘Big Daddy’ T.I. For Her ‘Amazing Blended Family’ In Sweet Father’s Day Tribute

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband, T.I., aka, ‘big daddy’ in honor of Father’s Day on June 21! She thanked the rapper for holding down their ‘blended family,’ which includes 8 kids in total.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris showered T.I. with love on Father’s Day! The Grammy-winner, 44, shared a closeup photo of the couple (seen here) on Instagram, with a heartfelt tribute to her man. “I wanna thank you for our Amazing blended family Messiah, Domani, Deyjah to our 4 babies King, Leiah, Major, Heiress to my kid u loved & took care of as your own Zonnique!!” Tiny began. “The best parts of my life!! Happy Father’s Day to my man… I love U Big Daddy,” she continued, tagging Tip in the post. She used the hashtag, “#ItsOurBig10,” in reference to their blended family.

Tiny also shared a quick clip while at home with Tip, that showed her modeling a sultry pink dress. “We don’t need no filter… this [is] real [love],” she wrote as Jhene Aiko‘s “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)” played in the background. “HFD daddy!” Tiny added, tagging Tip in the video, which was shared to her Instagram Story.

Tiny and T.I. have three biological kids together: sons, King Harris (born in August of 2004), Major Philant Harris (born in May of 2008), and daughter, Heiress Diana Harris (born in March of 2016). Tiny has an older daughter, singer Zonnique, 24, from her previous relationship with Zonnie “Zeboe” Pullins. Through her marriage to T.I., Tiny is stepmom to three kids: Deyjah Imani Harris, Domani Harris and Messiah Harris.

Following her tribute to Tip, Tiny shared a separate post honoring her late father, Charles “Speedy” Pope. “Hey good looking fella!! Happy Heavenly Father’s Day!” she captioned a throwback photo of her father, who was a founding member of the R&B group, The Tams. “My creator!! My twin!!” she wrote, adding, “Miss u dearly!” Tiny credited her dad, who “was the man,” with passing down his musical talents to her. Pope passed away in 2013.

Tiny and T.I. have been going strong for decades. The pair, who began dating in 2001, tied the knot on July 30, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. They currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia, where their family life is documented in VH1’s hit series, T.I. & Tiny: The Friends & Family Hustle