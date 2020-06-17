Katy Perry Shows Off How Big Her 7-Month Baby Bump Has Gotten In Gorgeous Tie-Dye Dress

Katy Perry was positively glowing in her latest Instagram shoot, soaking up the sun in the desert while rocking a flowy, tie-dye dress. Her baby bump has grown so much!

Katy Perry, 35, went full Mother Earth on Instagram, posing for a gorgeous photoshoot in the California desert. The “Never Worn White” singer posted two photos on June 15 that showed her looking happy, glamorous, and free in an oversized tie-dye dress amidst the gorgeous desert scenery. She’s just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, a little girl, and Katy made sure to show off her ever-growing baby bump in the shots.

She’s positively stunning! The second photo (you can see both above) shows her with her arms outstretched, her eyes closed as she basks in the sunlight. It’s unclear who’s behind the camera, but if we’d have to wager a bet, we’d say it’s fiancé Orlando Bloom., who’s over the moon about expecting his second child (he shares son Flynn Bloom, 9, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr). Fans were obviously freaking out about Katy’s beauty and her on-point maternity wear, but they had their eyes on her caption, too. Could it be lyrics to a new song?

Her caption: “i’ve got to shed all this skin, if I want the distance let the sun in, pull out the weeds, and focus my vision”. Hmmmm. We know that Katy’s new album is coming on August 14, so nobody should put it past her to drop a little tease. Katy opened up about writing the upcoming release, including the single “Daises“, in a candid interview with Good Morning America.

“I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was,” she said, reflecting on how she felt two years ago. “[Fans] can expect a record about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel… ‘Daisies’ is a song about going after your dreams and not worrying about what other people think about that.” Katy revealed in the May 22 interview that she’s worked on her mental health, and is in a much better place now. And she’s ready to welcome her and Orlando’s baby girl into the world.

In the remaining weeks, the American Idol judge is focused on staying healthy during the pandemic, and rocking tons of cute maternity outfits. Katy took to Instagram on May 27 to show off a positively futuristic, silver dress she donned in honor of the SpaceX launch. Her baby bump is so cute in the caftan!