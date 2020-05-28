Pregnancy is treating Katy Perry quite well! The mom-to-be has rocked a number of stunning maternity looks, and her latest — a sparkling silver dress — may be her best yet.

Katy Perry isn’t letting pregnancy cramp her style. The singer took to Instagram on May 27 to show off her latest pregnancy look, and it was gorgeous. In a series of mirror selfies, Katy rocked a metallic silver dress. Although the material was loose, her baby bump was still fully visible, and she accentuated it even more by cradling it with one hand. Katy is more than six months pregnant at this point, but she’s still making sure to keep it glam! She even rocked silver shoes and a gorgeous face of makeup to complete her look.

For the first several months of Katy’s pregnancy, she actually kept the news a secret. By the time she made her announcement at the beginning of March, her baby bump had already popped. She put the bump on full display in her music video for “Never Worn White,” which was released on March 5. Since then, Katy hasn’t had to hide her growing belly, and she’s proudly shown it off in a number of different looks ever since. From several appearances in Australia, to selfies on Instagram, to live, virtual American Idol episodes, we’ve seen Katy’s maternity style quite a bit over the last two and a half months.

This is the first child for Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom. He is already father to a nine-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, who he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, but have had to delay their wedding amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the United States hard in mid-March and the months that followed.

Summer 2020 is gearing up to be quite a season for Katy, though. Not only is her baby due, but her next studio album is due out on Aug. 14! It was also recently announced that American Idol has been renewed for a new season in 2021, but Katy has not been confirmed as a member of the judges’ panel at this time.