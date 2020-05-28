See Pics
Hollywood Life

Katy Perry Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump In Stunning Silver Dress — Pics

katy perry
Shutterstock
Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
US singer Katy Perry poses for photos ahead of the 'FIGHT ON' concert for bushfire-affected communities at Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve in Bright, Victoria, Australia, 11 March 2020. The pop star is putting on a free show in Victoria's Alpine region on 11 March night. US pop star Katy Perry puts on free show for bushfire-affected Victoria's Alpine region, Bright, Australia - 11 Mar 2020 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10429089as and Amiaya
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry seen for the first time since grand mothers death. 11 Mar 2020 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA627208_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne Kay Perry, Melbourne, Australia - 08 Mar 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Pregnancy is treating Katy Perry quite well! The mom-to-be has rocked a number of stunning maternity looks, and her latest — a sparkling silver dress — may be her best yet.

Katy Perry isn’t letting pregnancy cramp her style. The singer took to Instagram on May 27 to show off her latest pregnancy look, and it was gorgeous. In a series of mirror selfies, Katy rocked a metallic silver dress. Although the material was loose, her baby bump was still fully visible, and she accentuated it even more by cradling it with one hand. Katy is more than six months pregnant at this point, but she’s still making sure to keep it glam! She even rocked silver shoes and a gorgeous face of makeup to complete her look.

For the first several months of Katy’s pregnancy, she actually kept the news a secret. By the time she made her announcement at the beginning of March, her baby bump had already popped. She put the bump on full display in her music video for “Never Worn White,” which was released on March 5. Since then, Katy hasn’t had to hide her growing belly, and she’s proudly shown it off in a number of different looks ever since. From several appearances in Australia, to selfies on Instagram, to live, virtual American Idol episodes, we’ve seen Katy’s maternity style quite a bit over the last two and a half months.

This is the first child for Katy and her fiance, Orlando Bloom. He is already father to a nine-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, who he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, but have had to delay their wedding amidst the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the United States hard in mid-March and the months that followed.

Summer 2020 is gearing up to be quite a season for Katy, though. Not only is her baby due, but her next studio album is due out on Aug. 14! It was also recently announced that American Idol has been renewed for a new season in 2021, but Katy has not been confirmed as a member of the judges’ panel at this time.