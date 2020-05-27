Katy Perry Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Plunging Swimsuit On Beach Date With Orlando Bloom

A very pregnant Katy Perry celebrated Memorial Day in style! She and a shirtless Orlando Bloom hit the beach for the holiday, and the ‘Daisies’ singer rocked an outfit that showed off her beautiful baby bod.

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, were spotted catching some sun in Santa Barbara over the recent Memorial Day Weekend. The engaged couple was seen heading to the beach to meet up with Katy’s father Keith Hudson and other family and friends, according to Daily Mail. In the pictures of this beach trip – CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS – Katy rocked a one-piece floral swimsuit, a wide-brimmed straw hat, and some comfy looking flip-flops. The swimsuit had a plunging neckline that gave her some summer cleavage, and it also showed off her growing baby bump. Not only did Katy look incredible, but she again proved that any body is a “beach-ready body.”

Orlando also had a beach-ready body – and did he ever! The Carnival Row star (and star of the upcoming war movie, The Outpost) left his shirt at home, showing off her buff chest ripped arms, and belly-button tattoo. Orlando opted for a pair of black shorts with lightning bolts (and you can make your own “electricity in his pants” jokes.) The couple also brought along their “first child” – aka Katy’s adorable dog Nugget. The “Daisies” singer carried the pooch with her while she made her way down to the sand.

Speaking of which, the normally so-on-brand-it’s-ridiculous Katy wore a swimsuit featuring roses instead of daisies. Katy, who used her “Never Worn White” music video to announce her pregnancy, showed off her pregnant body while frolicking in the woods in the video for her new song, “Daisies.” She wore a more concealing outfit when she performed the song live for the first time during the American Idol season 18 finale. However, it’s incredible that Katy could perform at all since she recently admitted that she was struggling with mental health issues during the making of her forthcoming album.

“I was clinically depressed and coming out of that, didn’t know what my life was,” she said during the May 22 episode of Good Morning America. ““I couldn’t really imagine living, to be completely honest. … “[Fans] can expect a record about resilience and finding the light at the end of the tunnel…‘Daisies’ is a song about going after your dreams and not worrying about what other people think about that.”

Now I’ve done the work, and I’m still doing the work physically, emotionally, spiritually, psychologically, and I’ve come to this light at the end of the tunnel,” added Katy. “[I realized] I am going to live, and I’m going to bring life into the world. It ends in a positive place so far.”