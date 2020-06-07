BTS Reflect On Their Own Graduations With Inspiring Words On ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ Special

BTS is back! The guys reunited to share inspiring words for this years graduating class all the way from Seoul, Korea ahead of a performance.

BTS just address this years’ graduating class, and it was everything! All seven members — including J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, and RM — appeared on YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 stream alongside Barack and Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and more. Prior to their performance, the guys each spoke in a speech where they reflected on their own graduations and what they meant to them.

“10 years ago, it snowed really hard on the day of my middle school graduation,” RM, now 25, began. “I remember that day clearly because I took a picture with my friends and kept it as my messenger profile for the rest of my school years. On that day I was just a boy who had closed one chapter and was ready to pen another…it was a moment that I felt most like me, myself,” he reflected. “All the way from Seoul, Korea, we’re very excited for what lies ahead of you,” he said, before throwing it over to Jung Kook.

“I feel like I’ve come a long way…even today, I continue to learn new things,” Jung Kook shared, speaking in Korean. “And I hope you will do the same yourself as you move forward,” he urged. Jin, also speaking in Korean, opened up about how he felt after earning his high school diploma. “Back then, the notion of becoming an adult was something quite scary. Anxious about making my way through an unfamiliar world. I was cautious of everything I would say or do,” Jin, 27, said, sharing the advice to “take it slow.”

The virtual special was announced shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a global quarantine, meaning many high school and college graduations would be cancelled due to social distancing rules. The Korean-based K-Pop group has been building popularity in North America for some time, even nabbing a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Music Group. “What up, what up?” RM said on the May 2 special, streetwear chic in a graphic t-shirt and black jeans. “Favorite music group at Kids’ Choice Awards! Wow, this is amazing, thank you so much! So happy to get this award,” he said to their millions of fans, as the rest of the group cheered on. “We sent this blimp around the world for you guys!” host Victoria Justice added.