BTS ‘Ready To Continue’ Making Music After Ending ‘Period Of Rest’: More ‘Focused’ Than Ever

Now that BTS has returned from vacation, the K-pop group is laser-focused on two goals! Before returning to work, a source told HollywoodLife how the seven members took advantage of their downtime.

Back and better than ever. BTS has been enjoying an extended break since Aug. 11, but a rep for the K-Pop group confirmed with HollywoodLife that the seven members “ended their period of rest.” They’ll still be enjoying a two-month break in between major performances as originally planned — their next stop on the BTS World Tour: Speak Yourself is Saudi Arabia on Oct. 11 — but their mindset is not on vacationing anymore! “Now, they’re just focused and ready to continue with their tour and making music,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. The extended break helped fuel that attitude!

“They have all been working so hard for so long and deserved some time to themselves for a bit,” our source tells us. “BTS is so dedicated to their fans and their music, and they took this period to recharge their batteries and enjoy some time with family and friends.” Apparently, extended breaks are rarities in the K-pop industry, and BTS certainly deserved downtime — the group has been going nonstop since debuting in 2013!

“It’s not a common practice for groups to get official vacations for extended periods of time, so it was considered a good thing that they got a break,” a second source explains to HollywoodLife. That break was dedicated to good ol’ fun — RM, 25, took in the sights of Italy, while V, 23, set sail on a yachting trip with friends. But we heard the boys were also hitting the books, despite this period of rest! As we’ve reported before, BTS planned to “dive into speaking English more fluently” during the extended break, according to another insider who spoke with HollywoodLife in August.

Although BTS isn’t due back on a stage until the middle of October, they flew out for a “scheduled activity” on Sept. 16, according to what a source close to Big Hit Entertainment told Soompi. Right before resuming BTS duties, the seven members learned they were nominated for an E! People’s Choice Award for favorite “Group of 2019.” Even more reason to be excited about returning to work!