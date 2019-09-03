BTS’ RM Is Having The Time Of His Life On Italian Vacation & Fans Love That He’s ‘Namjooning’

BTS member RM is living his best life right now on vacation in Italy. Fans can’t get enough of RM ‘namjooning’ his way through Venice and Milan.

RM, 24, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, is making his way across Italy and having a blast. BTS’ official Twitter account tweeted a series of photos of RM on vacation in Italy. In the photos, RM is walking down the street, posing in front of a gorgeous site, sitting down at a cafe, and hitting the water. Another set of photos showed RM posing in front of some gorgeous art. His photo game is on point, that’s for sure. Put these photos in a museum!

Fans love that RM was able to get away for a few days and relax. Fans are calling RM’s relaxation time “namjooning” and the term began trending worldwide once BTS posted his photos. “I’m glad Namjoon was able to go away and none of us knew. He really got to enjoy his time as a young adult in his 20s. He was namjooning in peace,” one fan tweeted. “Namjoon looks so good when he’s namjooning,” another fan tweeted.

RM has a big birthday coming up. He’ll turn 25 on Sept. 12. BTS is currently on an “extended period of rest and relaxation” after a series of epic concerts all over the world. The group’s next concert is scheduled for Oct. 11 in Saudi Arabia, followed by three additional concerts in South Korea.

RM is a lover of galleries and museums so it’s no surprise that he’s traveled to other places to take in some art during his hiatus. He visited the Museum SAN in South Korea on Aug. 19. He also took a trip to Seoul’s Lotte Museum of Art on Aug. 21. RM’s amazing photos were posted on BTS’ official Twitter account. Keep on “namjooning,” RM!