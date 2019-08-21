BTS’ RM Shares Photos Of Himself Bike Riding, Going To The Museum & More On Band’s Break

BTS member, RM, gave fans a glimpse of what he’s been up to on the band’s break, and the ARMY is so thrilled that he’s enjoying his time off!

The guys of BTS are currently enjoying a ‘rest and relaxation’ period after going non-stop for several years, and RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, is taking full advantage of the time off! The rapper took to BTS’ official Twitter page to share photos of what he’s been up to over the last few days, and the pics show him bike riding, sitting by a body of water, and checking out some art a a museum. Fans loved that he gave them a glimpse into what he’s doing, and thousands replied with messages about how happy they are that he has some time to himself.

The loyal and passionate BTS fans even coined the term ‘Namjooning’ to represent the way that RM is living his best life. The definition is: “To do what you want to do to your heart’s content as Kim Namjoon” and “To experience the life you really wanted to have and live with it to the fullest.” Namjooning can include all the activities that RM took part in in the photos he posted to Twitter, as well as any others that he has chosen to enjoy during this time off. The fans even got the term trending on Twitter!

“I love how the term ‘namjooning’ can now be loosely translated as feeding your mind and soul by doing what you love,” one person wrote. Someone else added, “Namjooning seems real fun, I want to do it, too.” Another person posted a video of RM dancing happily onstage and captioned it,”Me knowing that Namjoon is namjooning and living the life he always wanted to live, enjoying his vacation and seeing him happy.”

BTS’ record company, BigHit Entertainment, announced the band’s plans for “an official and extended period of rest and relaxation” on August 11. The group played a show that night, and the hiatus began right after. It has not been made clear when they will return to the spotlight.