BTS’ J-Hope Debuts Nail Art & Blonde Highlights While Arriving In U.S. & Fans Go Wild

As BTS continues to enjoy their ‘extended period of rest,’ J-Hope was photographed in Los Angeles — and fans are obsessed with his nail art and new blonde highlights!

Jung Hoseok — better known as J-Hope — is doing some solo work during his band, BTS‘, brief hiatus. The singer was seen touching down in the United States on Aug. 18, and fans went crazy over the paparazzi photos that were snapped of him. While J-Hope seemingly tried to go incognito by covering his hair with a bucket hat, the locks at the back of his head were still sticking out from the cap. Of course, the loyal and passionate BTS fans noticed his hair makeover right away! Plus, when he lifted his hand up to fix the hat, fans also noticed he had some sort of design painted onto his nails. SEE THE PHOTOS OF J-HOPE HERE.

“Hoseok has painted nails, blonde hair and is ‘going overseas for promotions’ WHAT,” one excited person wrote on Twitter. Someone else added, “I just woke up and hoseok ??? is in L.A??? with nail polish???? and—these pictures??? can we all slow down a second.” A third fan raved, “WHAT DO YOU MEAN HOSEOK HAS BLONDE HAIR AND IS GOING TO THE US WHAT DO YOU MEAAAANNNNNNNN.” It’s safe to say that the ARMY is not only excited about J-Hope’s new look, but about what he could possibly be doing on a solo trip to the U.S., as well!

The new photos come just eight days after BTS announced that they would be taking a break to “recharge” after an extremely busy few years. “We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation,” BigHit Entertainment announced on Aug. 11.

BLONDE HOSEOK I AM SUMMONED — lyn with luv (@virtuehoseok) August 19, 2019

w-what if…. hoseok is going to usa with lighter hair and nail polish to shot a mv for hope world 2,,,,, just imagine the power of the mv,,,,, — mar ♥ jimin (@googiepjm) August 19, 2019

The band performed at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert on the same day as the announcement was made, and BigHit confirmed that it would be their last performance before the break. It is unclear how long this extended period of rest will last, but fans have been super supportive of the decision.