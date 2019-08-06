BTS’ Jungkook Wears Hoop Earrings In New Selfie & Fans Go Nuts

Try to stay calm! Jungkook from BTS just posted a new selfie and we cannot get enough of his look!

Jungkook has everyone talking with his new selfie! The BTS singer took to the group’s online community app, Weverse, to share his new photo on August 6, and people are OBSESSED with his earrings. Jungkook has multiple piercings in both ears, and he’s wearing various hoop earrings, with one chain hanging down his right earlobe. His hair parted in the middle in the pic, and he wears a serious expression on his face. Fans are SO obsessed with the earrings, though, that they even got ‘His Earrings’ trending WORLDWIDE on Twitter!

“Look at the hair look at the eyes look at the earrings look at the lips look at Jungkook!” one excited fan wrote. Someone else added, “CAN WE TALK ABOUT HIS EARRINGS!?!” and another fan gushed, “Jungkook with the EARRINGS, Jungkook with the ANGLE, Jungkook with the TINY HAIR CURLS.” A lot of fans also praised Jungkook for wearing the earrings, even though he’s gotten criticism for doing so in the past.

“I just realized he got his earrings in????” someone said. “Y’all JUNGKOOK’s finally doing WTF he wants and not listening to Armeries’ opinion YESSSSSS KINGGGGG.” Another loyal follower raved, “Jungkook growing more confident in wearing more earrings after only having worn them on standard lobes for the longest time bc of the hate he got or his other piercing omg this is why we stan.”

pls he's so cute and look at all his earrings oh my god i missed him so much pic.twitter.com/gp3F5JTgHH — Debby (@stxrrymochi) August 6, 2019

If anyone is going to get the Internet buzzing over a simple SELFIE, it’s certainly no surprise that it’s a BTS member! After a super busy year, the guys are finally on a little break from their touring schedule, although they’ll return to the stage for a string of dates this October. We can’t wait to see what they’re working on in the meantime!