BTS Members Planning To Study More English As They Enjoy ‘Rest’ On Extended Break

While the members of BTS have all demonstrated impressive levels of English, the Korean performers hope to speak the language even ‘more fluently’ for a ‘very important’ reason after returning from their break.

BTS is currently in a period of “rest,” “relaxation,” and apparently, learning! Big Hit Entertainment announced the seven members of the K-pop group are taking a break following a concert in Seoul on Aug. 11, but the talented performers would still like to exercise their foreign language skills for fun. While the members will “enjoy doing the normal things kids do away from being massive pop icons,” they’re all going to “dive into speaking English more fluently,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife! “RM is the only member fluent in English, while the others have varying degrees of known English. But the rest of the band is eager to start learning more because they all feel it to be a very important goal to achieve,” our source explains. “Then when they regroup that will be yet another advantage they have over other K-Pop artists.”

BTS’ immense success has taken the members on three globetrotting tours, from anywhere between Chicago to Amsterdam. The performers’ most recent world tour, Love Yourself, made pit stops in nine English-speaking cities in the fall of 2018. Of course, that world tour included other international cities in Asia and Europe, and the men of BTS have already proven themselves to be cosmopolitan speakers. The group has released three Japanese albums, Wake Up, Youth, and Face Yourself. BTS has also spoken a number of impressive languages — Chinese, Tagalog, Russian, Portuguese, French, Arabic, you name it — in interviews and on stage. These K-pop stars were born to be multilingual!

Despite plans to master English even more, the boy band won’t be stressing itself out too much. “The boys of the band are going to use their hiatus as a full, well-needed recharge,” our insider tells us. “Because they have been at it nonstop since 2013, that is no surprise. They announced that to their fans because it is actually their main goal, but during their break it opens a lot more doors for them to do a host of other things while they rest.”

Now’s the time to pursue personal goals, which Big Hit Entertainment also touched on in its original press release. “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly. During this time, the members will rest and recharge in their own personal ways,” BTS’ management company wrote, which promised that the beloved performers will “return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them.”