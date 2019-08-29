BTS’ V Photoshops Military-Enlisted Pal Park Hyung-Sik Into Photo With Friends & Fans Think It’s So Cute

BTS’s V had a blast with his friends on a yacht trip, but something was missing: Park Hyung-Sik. V edited his close pal, who’s off serving his country, into his vacation photos and fans don’t know if they should ‘laugh or cry.’

BTS is currently taking a well-earned break to “recharge,” and for V [aka Kim Taehyung, 23], that meant taking his friends on vacation. The official BTS twitter shared pictures of V, Choi Wook Shik, 29, Park Seo Joon, 30, and Peakboy having a blast while out on a yacht. Yet, there was one photo that really caught the eye of the A.R.M.Y., because V had photoshopped Park Hyung-Sik, 27, into the corner. It looked as if Hyung-Sik — who is currently completing his mandatory military service — was there and having a blast with all his buddies.

“bts’ taehyung posted pics of his yacht trip with seojoon, wooshik and peakboy and he photoshopped hyungsik in. do i laugh or cry,” one fan tweeted. “that’s so fking cute omfg their friendship is so precious, but i miss hyungsik.” “Friendship I stan.” “I’m gonna laugh first and then cry.” “Just got home & saw that “Hyungsik” is trending WW & bec you cutely edited him on your wooga group photo while on vacay. your editing skill is as powerful as your mind.”

Park Hyung-Sik, actor and member of K-pop group ZE:A, arrived at the Nonsan Army Recruit Training Center in South Chungcheong Province on June 28, per E! News, to start his military service. In South Korea, able-bodied males between the ages of 18 and 35 must serve at least 21 months in the armed forces, according to USA Today. This is in response to the constant threat posed by neighboring North Korea, as the two are still technically at war.

Park Hyung-Sik is best known for his roles in Strong Girl, Bong-Soon, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, and the Korean adaptation of the law television series, Suits. He’ll complete the rest of his military duties in the military police department of the Capital Defense Command. V became close with Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung-Sik during the filming of Hwarang. Choi Woo Shik, a close friend of Park Seo-Joon, joined the group afterward, according to Soompi, and they all became the best of friends. They frequently hung out together, send each other support, and talk about each other in their interviews.

Likely, every member of BTS will also enlist in the army. There are exceptions. Athletes who bring home medals in international competitions, acclaimed artists, celebrated classical musicians and dancers can avoid service, but not pop stars, filmmakers, or actors. Some have argued that the system, first adopted in 1973, is outdated. “You are given an exemption if you win No. 1 in violin, piano, and classical music competitions,” lawmaker Ha Tae-kyung said in July 2018. “However, you are not given an exemption for ranking No. 1 on the Billboard chart.”