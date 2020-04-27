Three BTS members posted a video of themselves dancing to ‘Con Calma’ by Daddy Yankee, and now, Latin fans are hoping that a collaboration is in the works!

BTS members Suga, Jin and Jimin thrilled fans with their latest video on WeVerse. The guys blasted “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and showed off their dance moves in the video. For more than two minutes, they performed a choreographed dance to the upbeat track, and they didn’t miss a beat. It wasn’t long before fans made sure the video had gone viral, and the reaction was incredible. Overall, the consensus was that a BTS and Daddy Yankee collaboration would be EPIC.

“What if Daddy Yankee sees the video of them dancing to Con Calma and they collab? Bye,” one person wrote, while another added, “Did you see how much fun they had dancing to Con Calma? Latinx ARMYs we f***in won!!!” Many other people also tagged Daddy Yankee in tweets that featured the video, to make sure he caught wind of it. “Hey Daddy Yankee what about a bts ft daddy yankee collab?” someone asked.

This is not the first time that there’s been hope of a collaboration between these two artists. Back in 2018, fans noticed that Daddy Yankee had ‘liked’ a tweet about one of BTS’ songs, and speculation immediately began that something was in the works. However, a year and a half later, no collaboration has been confirmed.

BTS said “I didn’t ask to be born latino no mas tuve suerte” (song is Con Calma by @daddy_yankee pic.twitter.com/VjCj1YdVHz — Marissa⁷ (@joonallnight) April 27, 2020

The guys from BTS are currently spending a lot of time together as time passes during the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, they’ve been keeping their loyal fans updated with social media posts, and even videos like this one. The group was set to kick off their North American tour on April 25, but rescheduled the dates due to these uncertain times. As of now, they’re still scheduled to pick up the tour in Europe his July.