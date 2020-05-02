BTS Thanks Fans For Voting Them As Favorite Music Group On KCAs: ‘This Is Amazing’

BTS broke the internet again with their appearance on the Kids’ Choice Awards! RM spoke on the groups’ behalf in a sweet video message from Korea.

BTS is back on American airwaves! All seven of the guys — J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, and RM — popped up on Nickelodeons’ Kids’ Choice Awards on May 2 to accept their blimp for Favorite Music Group. As the orange award hilariously “flew” into the room, RM, 25, spoke on the groups’ behalf. “What up, what up?” he began, sporting a white t-shirt with a multi-colored image and black jeans. “Favorite music group at Kids’ Choice Awards! Wow, this is amazing, thank you so much! So happy to get this award,” he added, as the rest of the group cheered on. “We sent this blimp around the world for you guys!” host Victoria Justice said, before cutting to the short video.

Earlier in the day, Jungkook, 22, nearly broke the internet with an epic cover of ballad “Never Not” by Lauv. “We were so beautiful/We were so tragic/No other magic could ever compare/Lost myself, seventeen,” he sang along to a guitar melody, showing off his impeccable vocals. Jungkook was casual in just an oversized gray t-shirt and beige pants as he belted out the emotional ballad sitting on his bed. “Never Not,” the official BTS twitter account posted, adding a purple heart.

The boys are always known for their impeccable style, and Jimin even had a viral moment just last week for his silver Chanel chain necklace! The eye-catching diamond piece featured the legendary brands’ iconic CC interlock, along with several colored gemstones. Jin also showed off their swag with with a denim Balenciaga logo jacket, while Yoongi rocked a t-shirt from Justin Bieber‘s go-to line Essentials.

this one's dedicated to the BTS Army 🎶 congrats on your #KCA2020 win @BTS_twt! pic.twitter.com/zqxXUviyrM — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) May 3, 2020

BTS recently had fans begging for a collaboration with rapper Daddy Yankee after Suga, Jin and Jimin busted a move to his track “Con Calma”! The video was posted to their WeVerse account, and they showed off their insane choreography to the club-ready tune. While there’s no word on whether or not fans’ wishes will be coming true, it would be epic if it was true!