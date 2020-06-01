Lady Gaga Rocks Protective Face Gear & Holds Hands With BF Michael Polansky On Rare Outing

Following the release of her album on May 29, Lady Gaga stepped out with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, and they showed off their love by holding hands while grabbing coffee.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are going strong! The lovebirds were photographed grabbing coffee together on May 30, and they held hands as they made their way to the car after getting their drinks. Gaga showed off her abs in a bra top and high-waisted pants, and she kept a firm grip on her man’s hand. They also both wore face gear to protect themselves amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair’s outing came just one day after Gaga released her latest album, Chromatica. She received positive reviews from critics and fans about the album, which was originally supposed to come out on April 10. The release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus.

Although the virus took a toll on her album release plans, though, Gaga has been thoroughly enjoying the downtime with her new man. She first confirmed the relationship with Michael, who’s a tech entrepreneur, earlier this year. Since then, she’s become more public about their love on social media, and HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that things are on the fast track for the pair.

“The pandemic has accelerated their relationship,” a source told us. “It honestly seems like she met her soulmate. It won’t shock anyone if they get engaged soon. They’re so in love.” Gaga was previously engaged to Taylor Kinney, but they split in July 2016. She started dating Christian Carino the following year, and they were engaged by the fall of 2018. However, she and Christian ended their relationship amidst the 2019 awards season.

Although Gaga is very cryptic when it comes to who her songs are about, many fans have speculated that one particular track on Chromatica, “Fun Tonight,” is a reference to the demise of her relationship with Christian. Some of the song’s lyrics include, “I feel like I’m in a prison hell” and “Maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye.” She has not commented on the speculation.