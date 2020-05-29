Lady Gaga Fans Convinced She’s ‘Dragging’ Ex Christian Carino On New Song ‘Fun Tonight’

Now that Lady Gaga’s new album is here, fans are dissecting all the lyrics — and the Little Monsters are certain that the singer’s ex-fiance is he subject of one particular track!

“You love the paparazzi, love the fame,” Lady Gaga sings on one of her new songs, “Fun Tonight.” “Even though you know it causes me pain. I feel like I’m in a prison hell, stick my hands through the steel bars and yell, ‘What happens now? I’m not okay,’ and if I scream, you walk away.” The track is on the singer’s new album, Chromatica, which was released on May 29, and fans think that it’s about Gaga’s relationship with her ex-fiance, Christian Carino. In the song’s chorus, she also sings, “I can see it in your face, you don’t think I’ve pulled my weight, maybe it’s time for us to say goodbye.”

“Fun Tonight drags Carino so hard OMFG SHE SNAPPED,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Someone else added, “I love the Carino shade on Fun Tonight,” and another person wrote, “Gaga can be a little cryptic with her relationship references but can we all agree that Fun Tonight is about Carino?” Lady Gaga started dating the talent agent at the beginning of 2017. They got engaged in the fall of 2018, but ended their relationship just a few months later in Feb. 2019. At the time, Gaga was majorly in the spotlight due to her awards season run for A Star Is Born.

Gaga previously opened up about “Fun Tonight” during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. Although she didn’t flat-out say whether or not the song was about Christian, she did admit that it’s a really hard track for her to hear, due to the difficult subject matter. “[“Fun Tonight”] means a lot to me, and every time I listened to it, I get choked up because I can’t tell you how any nights that people that really love me were trying to get me to smile or laugh or be optimistic, and I just had no ability to be happy,” she explained. “It just wasn’t there. But then I write this music and I would listen back and I’d go, ‘Why is that so fun? Why is that so happy?'”

Luckily, the singer has been able to move on from these tough times. Earlier this year, she confirmed her relationship with tech entrepreneur, Michael Polansky. They’ve been happily together ever since! Gaga’s album, Chromatica, is available to buy, download and stream right now!