Lana Del Rey Accused By Fans Of ‘Dragging’ Female Artists To Defend Her Own Music

Lana Del Rey fired back at critics who accused her of ‘glamorizing abuse’, but many fans are not happy by the way she referenced other female artists, like Beyonce, in her lengthy post.

Fans of Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and more female artists are coming for Lana Del Rey after her May 21 Instagram post. The singer commented on being accused of “glamorizing abuse” with her music, but received backlash for mentioning other artists in her message. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila [Cabello], Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc. — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money, or whatever I want without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?” she wrote.

People had no issue with Lana wanting to use her voice to sing about whatever she wants. However, the backlash came from her reference of specific female artists, which their fans did not think was necessary. Many of them also pointed out that all of the artists who Lana mentioned have received criticism for work they’ve put out, too. “It’s never been a Lana Del Rey only problem,” someone tweeted. Another person added, “All the black women that Lana listed, especially Nicki and Beyonce, have all faced HEAVY criticism for their music and CONTENT, and criticism of their sexuality in music has been criticized for YEARS,” one person pointed out on Twitter.”

The general consensus was that Lana could have gotten her point across without bringing other women into the mix. “Why does Lana drag all the other girlies?” someone asked. “They aren’t the ones who criticized you.” Another fan tweeted, “Lana could’ve written that same paragraph without tearing other women down.”

not @ lana delrey dragging other famous female artists bc they get number 1 singing abt being a bad bitch when she promotes abuse and toxic relationships

i love lana and her music but wtf? This wasn’t necessary at all, specially bc she COLLABED w/ some of those females pic.twitter.com/n4K91HG63e — ⟭⟬ 𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐞 (@http_je0n) May 21, 2020

Of course, in addition to the backlash, many people also showed support for Lana, and insisted that she wasn’t trying to “drag” anyone with her post. For fans of Lana, there was a more important part of the lengthy message — news that the singer would be dropping her next album on Sept. 5. Rather than focus on the backlash, Lana fans are celebrating the fact that she’ll have new music coming out later this year. Read her full message above.