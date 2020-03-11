Josie Harris Dead: Floyd Mayweather’s Ex & Mother Of 3 Of His Kids Tragically Dies At 40

The young life of Josie Harris has come to a tragic end. The ex of Floyd Mayweather — and mother of 3 of his children — was reportedly found dead in her home. She was only 40.

Josie Harris, 40, was found dead in her home in Valencia, California, on Monday (March 10) night, according to TMZ Sports. The publication reports that officials were called to the house around 9:30 PM, local time, and when they arrived, they found Josie unresponsive in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The publications reports that there “does not appear to be any [signs of] foul play” and that this case is reportedly being treated as “a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe.” HollywoodLife is reaching out to confirm these details and will update this post when further information is made available.

Josie is known for having a tumultuous and abusive relationship with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. He was convicted of domestic violence and served 2 months behind bars over a 2010 attack. In all, Josie claimed that she was abused on 6 different occasions, but the case that sent the boxer to jail centered around a Sept. 2010 incident when Floyd allegedly entered Josie’s vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair, and then attacked her in front of their children.

Floyd and Josie shared three children together, and years after the incident, he denied the violent allegations. “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone,” he said in an interview, per TMZ Sports. Josie would later sue Mayweather for more than $20 million for defamation.

