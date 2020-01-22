Hannah Brown Is Shocked By Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Shade’ Over Her ‘Bachelor’ Appearances

The shade! Hannah Brown clapped back at Jennifer Aniston after she said the ‘Bachelorette’ star should ‘stay home,’ following multiple appearances on ‘The Bachelor’ this season.

Turns out we aren’t the only ones hooked on Peter Weber‘s, 28, season of The Bachelor! Jennifer Aniston, 50, admitted she has some THOUGHTS on former bachelorette Hannah Brown, 25, appearing in the first two episodes of The Bachelor’s 24th season. The Friends star reacted to Hannah’s emotional reunion with her ex Peter on the season premiere during an interview at the 2020 SAG Awards. “I do think Hannah can stay home now,” she said on Jan. 19. “Now they’re using these poor women. It’s embarrassing. You love it, I know. I love it.”

Hannah caught wind of Jen’s comments, and she fired back while co-hosting Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 21. Her response? “Shade!” the 25-year-old joked. “No, I understand. I just keep coming up!” The former pageant queen shared a tearful talk with Peter during their emotionally-charged reunion on The Bachelor, which was filmed just months after Hannah broke Peter’s heart on her season of The Bachelorette. During the conversation, Hannah admitted that she regretted their Bachelorette breakup, and Peter asked her to stay and be part of the house. “I’m so confused right now. I know I shouldn’t feel that way. This is just the first week that this whole thing is starting. I’m obviously not 100 percent where I thought I was. I don’t know what to do.” Peter continued, “I just want someone to want me as bad as I want them,” he said to Hannah. “You told me you could still have feelings and that you made mistakes, and I want to hear that and believe that. But then it’s also like…[are you] just missing the ‘what ifs’?” Peter eventually pulled himself together, and told Hannah, “I can’t do this. I gotta get back to the girls [on the date].”

Although seeing her ex stirred up some serious emotions, Hannah was already committed to Dancing With The Stars at the time that The Bachelor was filming. She even walked away with the coveted mirrorball trophy at the end of the Nov. 25 DWTS finale. Peter is now able to focus on the women in the house who are competing for his heart. However, Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed that the ending of this season is something Bachelor Nation have never seen before, and fans are convinced it has something to do with Hannah. Only time will tell!