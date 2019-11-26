Alan Bersten Admits He ‘Cried Like A Baby’ After Winning ‘DWTS’ With Hannah Brown

Alan Bersten is over the moon about his epic ‘DWTS’ win with Hannah Brown. The ‘DWTS’ pro revealed he shed tears after the amazing win and raved over how ‘proud’ he is of Hannah.

Hannah Brown, 25, and Alan Bersten, 25, are officially your new Dancing With the Stars champions! The pair walked away with the coveted mirrorball trophy at the end of the Nov. 25 finale. Alan spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, right after the incredible win. “It is my first win! I cried like a baby!” Alan said. “It was the best feeling in the world and I am so proud of her… I can’t believe this journey ended like this. I am just happy!”

Alan also revealed how he and Hannah will be celebrating. “We are going to celebrate in New York and take some time and enjoy this,” Alan continued. “It has been 11 weeks of nonstop work and fun and I am just… I can’t put into words the feeling!” Hannah and Alan will be appearing on Good Morning America just hours after the finale.

Alan and Hannah dazzled with two fantastic performances during the season 28 finale. The repeated their gorgeous Viennese waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” Their freestyle routine to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani earned them a perfect score from the judges.

Alan posted adorable photos with Hannah on his Instagram right after they were named the winners. “WHATTTTTTTT!!!!!!!!!” he captioned the photos. He later posted a longer message to all the finalists. “I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with!” Alan wrote. “Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you. @iamkelmitchell @laurenalaina @allybrooke you are all so talented and I’m going to cherish all the memories we made throughout this special journey together! @witneycarson @sashafarber1 @glebsavchenkoofficial I am so proud of you guys and so honored that I can call you my family, all of you are the most incredible dancers and people and I’m so lucky I get to share the stage with you! Along with all the other pros, thank you for sharing this amazing moment with me! You guys know I don’t really know how to speak properly. And I really want you to know that you are all so special. I love you guys.”