Interview
Hollywood Life

Alan Bersten Admits He ‘Cried Like A Baby’ After Winning ‘DWTS’ With Hannah Brown

DANCING WITH THE STARS - With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Justin Stephens) HANNAH BROWN, LAMAR ODOM, SEAN SPICER, MARY WILSON, ALLY BROOKE, RAY LEWIS, KARAMO, KATE FLANNERY, JAMES VAN DER BEEK, LAUREN ALAINA, KEL MITCHELL, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" - It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) HANNAH BROWN, ALAN BERSTEN
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" - It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, HANNAH BROWN, TOM BERGERON
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" - It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars," live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, KEL MITCHELL View Gallery View Gallery 75 Photos.
and

Alan Bersten is over the moon about his epic ‘DWTS’ win with Hannah Brown. The ‘DWTS’ pro revealed he shed tears after the amazing win and raved over how ‘proud’ he is of Hannah.

Hannah Brown, 25, and Alan Bersten, 25, are officially your new Dancing With the Stars champions! The pair walked away with the coveted mirrorball trophy at the end of the Nov. 25 finale. Alan spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, right after the incredible win. “It is my first win! I cried like a baby!” Alan said. “It was the best feeling in the world and I am so proud of her… I can’t believe this journey ended like this. I am just happy!”

Alan also revealed how he and Hannah will be celebrating. “We are going to celebrate in New York and take some time and enjoy this,” Alan continued. “It has been 11 weeks of nonstop work and fun and I am just… I can’t put into words the feeling!” Hannah and Alan will be appearing on Good Morning America just hours after the finale.

Alan and Hannah dazzled with two fantastic performances during the season 28 finale. The repeated their gorgeous Viennese waltz to Taylor Swift’s “Lover.” Their freestyle routine to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani earned them a perfect score from the judges.

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with! Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you. @iamkelmitchell @laurenalaina @allybrooke you are all so talented and I’m going to cherish all the memories we made throughout this special journey together! @witneycarson @sashafarber1 @glebsavchenkoofficial I am so proud of you guys and so honored that I can call you my family, all of you are the most incredible dancers and people and I’m so lucky I get to share the stage with you! Along with all the other pros, thank you for sharing this amazing moment with me! You guys know I don’t really know how to speak properly. And I really want you to know that you are all so special I love you guys

A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten) on

Alan posted adorable photos with Hannah on his Instagram right after they were named the winners. “WHATTTTTTTT!!!!!!!!!” he captioned the photos. He later posted a longer message to all the finalists. “I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with!” Alan wrote. “Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you. @iamkelmitchell @laurenalaina @allybrooke you are all so talented and I’m going to cherish all the memories we made throughout this special journey together! @witneycarson @sashafarber1 @glebsavchenkoofficial I am so proud of you guys and so honored that I can call you my family, all of you are the most incredible dancers and people and I’m so lucky I get to share the stage with you! Along with all the other pros, thank you for sharing this amazing moment with me! You guys know I don’t really know how to speak properly. And I really want you to know that you are all so special. I love you guys.”