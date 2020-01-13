‘The Bachelor’: Peter & Hannah Brown Nearly Kiss In The Middle Of Tearful Talk

The end of Peter Weber and Hannah Brown’s tear-filled conversation aired during the Jan. 13 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ as he finally made a decision about whether or not he wanted to pursue a relationship with his ex.

Fans who were hoping that Hannah Brown would stick around and be a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor received some bad news during the show’s Jan. 13 episode. The footage picked up in the middle of Peter and Hannah’s conversation from the premiere, after she admitted that she regretted their Bachelorette breakup and he asked her to stay and be part of the house. The exes were seated super close together on a couch as they continued their conversation.

“This is hard,” Hannah admitted in a confessional. “I let go of somebody who didn’t hurt my heart and now he asked me to stay. I don’t know what to do now.” Peter is left more confused than ever. “I just want someone to want me as bad as I want them,” he told Hannah. “You told me you could still have feelings and that you made mistakes, and I want to hear that and believe that. But then it’s also like…[are you] just missing the ‘what ifs’?”

The two shared a super intimate moment and couldn’t take their eyes off each other. At one point, Hannah even climbed into Peter’s lap and hugged him. “I don’t know what to do right now at all,” he said. Eventually, Peter finally got himself together, and told Hannah, “I can’t do this. I gotta get back to the girls [on the date].”

Hannah first showed up on Peter’s season during night one of filming. However, her return was strictly platonic — she wished him luck and gave him back the pilot’s wings that he gave her on night one of The Bachelorette. Hannah then came back for the second group date of the season, as Peter tasked her with planning the day for himself and some of his ladies. Seeing Peter again stirred up a lot of old emotions for Hannah, though, which led to her breaking down in tears and having a super raw and emotional conversation with her ex.

Now that Peter and Hannah finally seem to have some closure, though, he can focus on the remaining women who are hoping to win his heart on this season of The Bachelor. The journey is just beginning for the 28-year-old, and based on previews for what’s to come, it certainly seems like there’s a lot more drama in the future. Plus, Peter and Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, have both revealed that the ending of the season is something we’ve never seen before.

“It’s going to rock your world because it rocked out world,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Peter and I…it rocked our world, blew us away, rug pulled out from under us, 100 percent.” The show airs on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.