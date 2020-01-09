‘The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison Admits The Ending To Peter’s Season Will ‘Rock Your World’

All signs lead to a WILD ending on this season of ‘The Bachelor.’ We caught up with Chris Harrison EXCLUSIVELY about what’s to come, and he admitted that even he was ‘blown away’ by how things played out.

After hosting 23 seasons of The Bachelor and 15 seasons of The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison has seen just about everything — but that didn’t stop something from catching him completely off-guard during The Bachelor’s 24th season, starring Peter Weber! “[The ending] is going to rock your world because it rocked our world,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Television Critics Association winter press tour 2020. “Peter and I…it rocked our world, blew us away, rug pulled out from under us, 100 percent.”

During the show’s premiere on Jan. 6, viewers were given a tease of the show’s ending with a clip from the final rose ceremony. In the footage, Chris approaches Peter, and tells him, “There’s something I just found out — all of us just found out. I’m not sure how this ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads up.” Peter appears distressed after hearing the news, as he tells producers, “It’s just, like, the last thing I needed to hear.” It’s extremely unconventional for footage like this to be shown before the season even starts, and Chris admitted that it was a “genius move by the producers” to share it. “[It] gives you some foreshadowing of what to come,” he explained.

Chris also explained this season as “a roller coaster ride unlike any we’ve had before,” and praised Peter for being so “good about taking on that ride.” He compared Peter to last season’s Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, in the sense that they’re both not afraid to be vulnerable. “He lets you in,” Chris said. “You see scars and all. It’s a rare person that can allow you to truly enjoy that ride, because most people protect ourselves. It’s human nature. But they don’t do that –so kudos to them.”

Fans got to see vulnerability from both Peter and Hannah on The Bachelor premiere, as she showed up and reunited with him TWICE. Hannah dumped Peter after the fantasy suites on The Bachelorette, but during their reunion on The Bachelor, she admitted that she questions that decision “every day.” The 24-year-old broke down in tears during the conversation, and Peter was left more confused than ever — he even asked her to come back on the show and be a contestant on his season! However, viewers were left with a cliffhanger, and we’ll have to wait until the Jan. 13 episode to see what Hannah’s decision was.