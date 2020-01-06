‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Peter Hits It Off With Multiple Women & Is Left Torn After A Surprise Conversation

Peter Weber’s journey is underway on the three hour, season 24 premiere of ‘The Bachelor’! However, his progress with the women during week one is derailed after a reunion with Hannah Brown leaves him more confused than ever.

The season 24 premiere of The Bachelor begins in quite an unprecedented way — with a flash forward to the final rose ceremony. “Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know,” Chris Harrison tells Peter Weber. “There’s something I just found out — all of us just found out. I’m not sure how this all ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads up.” Then, footage shows Peter collapsing on a bed while telling producers, “It’s just, like, the last thing I needed to hear.” This cryptic footage is followed by a trailer for the upcoming season, which ends with Peter’s mom sobbing and telling him, “Don’t let her go. Bring her home to us.”

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out, but it’s time for Peter to meet his ladies on night one! First, though, he makes it clear that he’s fully over his breakup from Hannah Brown on last season of The Bachelorette. “I would not be here tonight if I wasn’t ready to put that behind me and look forward,” he confirms. Finally, it’s time for the arrivals. Of course, since Peter is a pilot, there are plenty of aviation jokes amongst the ladies’ opening lines. Madison wears a giant paper airplane costume, Kiarra gets rolled in on a luggage cart, Tammy pretends to be a TSA agent and give a security check, and more. Oh, and there are THREE flight attendants on Peter’s season: Eunice, Jade and Megan.

There are also some references to Peter’s famous fantasy suite sex (four times!) in a windmill with Hannah. Deandra wears a windmill costume and asks Peter if he’s ‘ready for round five,’ while Kylie presents him with some condoms, and Payton and Jasmine also crack ‘four time’ jokes. One of the most awkward entrances, though, is from Victoria F., who tells Peter: “I have a very dry sense of humor…but that’s about the only thing that’s dry.” Peter also catches up with Kelley, who he actually met in a hotel lobby one month prior, while she was at a wedding and he was at his high school reunion.

As the girls in the house are getting antsy, an unexpected limo shows up — and Hannah herself gets out! Peter is clearly caught off guard, but is certainly happy to see her. However, she’s not at the mansion to try and win Peter back. Actually, she has a special gift for him.”When I heard you were going to be the Bachelor, I had mixed emotions,” Hannah says. “But when you said that you wanted to find your co-pilot [on night one ofThe Bachelorette], you gave me something. I want you to find that person. So I brought these back for you.” With that, Hannah gives Peter the wings that he gave her months prior, and he happily tells her that it “means a lot” to him.

Back to business! Peter starts spending one-on-one time with his ladies in the house, and it isn’t long before he has his first kiss with Hannah Ann. He also kisses Tammy. Of course, it doesn’t take long before some jealousy ensues. Mykenna and Natasha continuously interrupt each other during their time with Peter, but eventually, Mykenna takes matters into her own hands and kisses Peter right in front of her new nemesis. Hannah Ann also causes waves by stealing Peter for a second conversation and kiss, while others (specifically Shiann) haven’t had any time with him yet.

In the end, Hannah Ann gets Peter’s first impression rose. At the rose ceremony, he gives the remaining roses to: Victoria P., Madison, Kelley, Lexi, Savanah, Lauren, Tammy, Alayah, Jasmine, Sydney, Natasha, Mykenna, Deandra, Sarah, Alexa, Kelsey, Payton, Kiara, Courtney, Shiann, and Victoria F.

The first group date goes to Hannah Ann, Kelley, Deandra, Tammy, Courtney, Shiann, Victoria P., Jasmine and Victoria F. They’re put though flight school, and it’s a struggle for Victoria P, who gets motion sickness on the turbulence simulator. She gets sick, but Peter is comforting and a true gentleman. Kelley wins the obstacle course challenge and gets to take a sunset plane ride with Peter, but many of the other girls aren’t happy about it because they’re convinced that she cheated.

During the nighttime portion of the date, the other girls call Kelley out for cheating at the challenge, but it doesn’t stop her from finding Peter for more one-on-one time. The date happens to be taking place in the hotel where they first met, so they recreate that night, but follow it with a kiss, and Peter gives Kelley the group date rose.

Next up is a one-on-one date for Madison. Peter brings her to his parents house, where she gets to take part in a very special day for the family — the Webers’ vow renewal! Madison fits in with the group right away, and her and Peter’s connection grows during the nighttime portion of the date, where he gives her the rose and they kiss.

The next group date goes to Lauren, Sydney, Payton, Natasha, Alexa, Kelsey, Mykenna, Alayah and Savannah. Peter reveals that he brought in a special friend to plan the group date…and it’s actually Hannah Brown! The girls aren’t exactly thrilled to see Hannah again — especially when she tells the full story of her and Peter’s relationship (including the windmill sex) on the date. She then reveals that the other women will have to share their intimate sex stories with a live audience next.

However, the date is briefly halted as Hannah breaks down in tears backstage. Peter approaches her, and they have an extremely emotional conversation. “I’m really happy for you…but it’s a lot,” Hannah admits. She also tells Peter that she “questions” her decision to let him go on The Bachelorette. He brings up the fact that she asked Tyler Cameron (her runner-up) to meet up during After the Final Rose, and wonders if she ever considered asking him instead. “For me, that was it,” Peter says. “I don’t want to be someone’s third option.”

The whole situation confuses Peter big-time, especially when Hannah admits that she regrets sending him home when she did. She also tells him that she felt a “spark” when she saw him at the mansion on night one, and they go back and forth trying to figure out what the other wants. The episode ends with Peter admitting that he might not be “100 percent where [he] thought [he] was” and that he “doesn’t know what to do.” We’ll have to wait until next week to see what happens, though!