‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Asks [Spoiler] Out On A Date After Her Fiance Breaks Her Heart

‘The Bachelorette’ finale took a swift turn in the final moments. After a devastating end to one relationship, Hannah Brown hoped to start anew with the man she broke up with in Greece.

Hannah Brown, 24, and Tyler Cameron, 26, are giving it another go. During the live portion of The Bachelorette season 15 finale, Hannah and Tyler came face-to-face for the first time since she dumped him in Crete. Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt, 25, but she ultimately broke off their engagement after finding out he lied about his relationship with another girl and more. Hannah admitted to Chris Harrison that she was still “grieving” the loss of her relationship with Tyler after ending things with Jed for good.

Hannah couldn’t stop smiling when talking about Tyler. “Those feelings just didn’t go away,” Hannah confessed. When he walked out onto the stage, they instantly hugged. “She looks amazing,” Tyler gushed about Hannah. He said that their breakup was “tough” but he has “so much respect” for Hannah and what she’s gone through.

“I still have feelings [for Tyler],” Hannah said in front of Tyler, Chris, and the rest of the crowd. “I’m really confident in who I am now and being on my own and growing and really taking everything that I’ve learned and want in a next relationship but I don’t know, I mean… I want somebody to be bold and I’m bold and I make bold moves.” She turned to Tyler and said, “You’re an incredible guy and I’m a single girl…”

She then asked him to go out for a drink and hang out. Tyler didn’t hesitate with his answer. He said he’d be there and would love to catch up on their next date. Looks like Hannah is getting a second chance with Tyler, which is what everyone wanted. Now that Jed is in the past, maybe Tyler can be her future.