Taraji P. Henson, 48, Shows Off Her Gorgeous Natural Curly Hair In Stunning Video

Taraji P. Henson just showed off her stunning natural curly hair in a new video & she looks gorgeous with her light blonde tight curls!

Taraji P. Henson, 48, can usually be spotted rocking her black hair down in a perfect blowout, but the actress chose to switch it up when she posted a video of herself with her naturally curly hair. Taraji posted an up-close video of herself on her Instagram on September 3, and she’s not wearing a drop of makeup while she plays with her hair. She captioned the video, “#TwistOUTs #NaturalHairDontCare #HealthyHair #TPHbyTaraji @TpHbyTaraji,” while she looks into the camera twisting individual curls to make them extra bouncy and stay in place. Taraji has been loving her natural curls lately, which are totally different from the short black blunt bob that she’s always sporting, and we love her new look.

Lately, so many celebs have been going au naturel when it comes to their hair and it’s so refreshing to see the stars not all dolled up. One celeb who has been loving the natural hair and no makeup look lately is Kim Kardashian, 38. She stepped out for a date night with hubby, Kanye West, 42, at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on Sunday, August 18, when she wore a full gray sweatsuit. Kim left her face completely bare, showing off her natural beauty, and even opted out of covering up her imperfections including a little blemish on the side of her chin. She also let her natural hair down, choosing to let her wavy black hair down in gorgeous beach waves, which is the hottest hair trend of the summer. She parted her hair in the middle and let her curls cascade around her face, completing her effortless date-night look.

Aside from Taraji and Kim, Ariana Grande, 26, recently wore her natural hair down in curls, sending fans into a frenzy as she usually has her hair in a sleek, long straight ponytail. Her hairstylist, Josh Liu, posted selfie of Ariana lying in bed with wet hair as if she had just gotten out of the shower and her hair is in full-blown curls starting at the roots to the tips, cascading around her head. The photo was posted with the caption, “natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc,””and fans stormed his comments to gush about how much they love her natural strands.

We love seeing Taraji with her natural hair – her curls are so bouncy and voluminous, she should wear it down naturally more often!