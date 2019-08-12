Taraji P. Henson, 48, Cuddles Up To Fiance Kelvin Hayden, 36, While Enjoying Their Summer Sunday

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden spent their Sunday getting cozy on a boat in Chicago together! The engaged couple was all smiles in a series of PDA photos that the actress shared on Instagram.

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden are enjoying their last summer as a married couple. The actress, 48, and Super Bowl (XLI) champion, 36, enjoyed a boat day with friends in Chicago on Sunday, where they cuddled up together in new photos. “Us on any given Sunday (in the summer in Chicago)”, Taraji captioned a series of cute photos with Kelvin on Instagram, calling him “my baby for life”.

The actress, who has yet to disclose exactly when they will tie the knot, may have revealed their wedding date in her post. She used the hashtag “4/4/20”, at the end of her caption, which sparked a ton of wedding date inquiries by fans in the comments. In previous interviews, Taraji has said they were aiming for this summer to get married. However, it appears as though the couple’s plans have changed. Taraji’s Hollywood friends including, Gabrielle Union and Lala Anthony also shared heart emoijs in the comments of the photos.

“I don’t have a date yet. I’m trying for the summer,” Taraji told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy What Men Want in January. “I have scripts coming in, you know — you got to strike while the iron is hot — and he is patient,” she explained.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Taraji P. Henson)

The actress noted that although she and Kelvin are taking their time with wedding planning, they will say “I do,” and “soon.”

“We live together, we’re not going anywhere. But trust me, we are getting married,” she said. “And soon! It won’t be a 10-year engagement!” Taraji insisted.

Taraji’s collage of pics showed Kelvin in her lap as she held him close. The pair was all smiles as they laughed together. In one shot, Taraji kissed Kelvin’s forehead. Another showed Taraji with her head on his shoulder as she held onto the former NFL pro’s chest.

The Empire actress announced her engagement to Kelvin in May. “I said yes y’all!!!” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of her engagement ring. “He dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋💋💋.” Taraji and kelvin, who are mostly private about their romance, were dating for two years before he proposed.