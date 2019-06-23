Taraji P. Henson Steals The Show By Twerking In Black Unitard At The BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson got the party started by teaming up with Regina Hall for a dance-off on the BET Awards stage, looking fierce as ever. The actress is nominated for one award at the show.

Taraji P. Henson, 48, got everyone on Twitter talking after her performance at the 2019 Bet Awards on June 23. The actress attended the award show due to being nominated for Best Actress (the category didn’t list specific acting projects for its nominees), but we always love Taraji for her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire, which she has portrayed since 2015. To kick off the award show, Taraji took the stage with an ensemble that was perfect for twerking and doing the “Running Man” to “Da’ Butt,” a bop from the Washington D.C.-based band Gregory “Sugar Bear” Elliot of Experience Unlimited.

Taraji popped off in a short black unitard with a matching fanny pack, and the bicyclist-inspired athleisure showed off her gorgeous curves. She styled her hair into a voluminous, crimped ponytail and rocked a red windbreaker to add to the ’90s tribute. The actress opted for a smoky bronze eye to complement her outfit, and topped the look with K-Swiss sneakers. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and bubble hair ties to hold her ‘do in place! Jamming out right alongside her was host Regina Hall, 48, who also stuck to the red-and-black theme in tasseled pants and a bustier bodysuit.

Earlier this year, Taraji’s show’s cast was rocked by a scandal when co-star Jussie Smollett, 37, was falsely accused of staging an anti-gay hate crime against himself. “You have to stay strong, stay positive, full of hope,” Taraji said at The Best of Enemies premiere in New York City on March 17. She said that she and the rest of the Empire cast was staying “strong” amidst the media circus about the attack on Jussie.

Now that that situation is behind the show, and season five finished airing a month ago, we’re excited to see how the show takes shape in the future. We know one thing’s for sure, though – Taraji will do a stellar job acting out her character and we can’t wait to see more from her.

Furthermore, we’re excited to see if Taraji takes home the award for her category. She’s up against Issa Rae, 34, Regina Hall, 48, Regina King, 48, Tiffany Haddish, 39, and Viola Davis, 53 – a tough category! Can we root for them all? They’re all winners in our heart! Regardless of whether Taraji gets an award tonight, she definitely won the red carpet in our hearts!