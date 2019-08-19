Amber Heard stepped out for dinner at Matsuhisa in LA on August 18 when she looked naturally gorgeous in a tiny white spaghetti strap mini dress.

Amber Heard, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit without a bra and that’s exactly what she did when she went out to dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills on Sunday, August 18. Amber looked fabulous when she opted to wear a fitted white ribbed spaghetti strap mini dress, choosing not to wear a bra underneath, showing off her breasts. While the dress wasn’t sheer, it was super thin and tight against her petite figure, showing off her braless cleavage through the frock. Amber paired the tiny dress, which ended just above her knees, with a pair of tan heels with black pointy toes. She accessorized her casual but sexy outfit with a bunch of layered necklaces including gold chokers and colorful medallions, gold bracelets, silver hoop earrings, and a black leather YSL crossbody purse.

As for her glam, Amber opted to throw her light brown highlighted hair up into a high messy bun, which is one of the hottest hair trends of the summer. Amber has managed to switch up her hair a bunch this summer and just this past June, Amber was leaving a business meeting when she debuted brand new pastel pink hair. The actress opted to wear an all-black, edgy business ensemble, which made her peachy hair stick out. She threw on a pair of mid-rise black skinny jeans with cropped and frayed ankles, paired with a sheer black tank-top tucked in. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick black leather belt with a gold clasp, and an oversized black Bella Freud Wool Satin Tux Bianca Jacket tied her look together. She topped her look off with a few layered gold necklaces and black patent leather oxford shoes, but the best part of her look was without a doubt her new hair. It was dyed a light pink with shades of peach. Her hair was down in natural beach waves, swept over to one side.

Amber is always rocking some sort of braless look and aside from this little white dress, she rocked a pink wrap dress back on July 9, in Los Angeles. Amber’s pale pink frock was was super light and airy, featuring spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. The bodice of the dress was super tight and cinched around her tiny waist with a belt tied to the side. From the waist down, the skirt of the dress was completely wide open and when she walked, the wraps unfolded, revealing her completely bare toned legs. Amber accessorized her look with a pair of bright blue, round Prive Revaux Monroe Sunglasses and pink Zara Velvet Criss Cross Mules.

We love that Amber goes au naturel quite often and she’s so casual about going completely braless underneath her outfits.