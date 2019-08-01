Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna & More Stars Beating The Heat In Spaghetti Strap Mini Dresses

The ’90s are back and with them came spaghetti strap mini dresses! Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and more stars have the cute look in their closets.

Lovers of ’90s fashion will be more than excited to see everything from scrunchies to baggy jeans returning to mainstream fashion. But while some looks are better left in the past, there’s one that we’re beyond happy to see on everyone from Rihanna to Hailey Baldwin. Spaghetti straps are perfect for summer since they show as much skin as possible without your top being completely strapless, and they look absolutely adorable on mini dresses (another summer staple!).

Hailey has proven her love for ’90s fashion on more than one occasion, regularly rocking scrunchies and oversized plaid shirts. So it’s a no brainer that she’d love spaghetti straps, too. The model donned a white Alexander Wang mini dress with the thin straps for an outing with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on July 20. She finished off her look with sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers by Iro.

Rihanna is also a big fan of the look – so much so that she designed a spaghetti strap mini dress for her first Fenty collection! The singer rocked the silky fuchsia number for a Fenty pop-up in New York on June 18. She kept her look monochromatic by opting for metallic heels and a lipstick shade in the bright pink hue.

Kourtney Kardashian tried out the trend as well, giving it a sexy spin by rocking a lingerie-inspired frock. She wore the lace and sequin vintage Versace piece for an outing in Los Angeles on June 29. Head up to the gallery above to see how even more stylish stars have rocked spaghetti strap mini dresses!