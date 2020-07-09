22 Stars Beating The Summer Heat In Spaghetti Strap Dresses: Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna & More

Is there anything more perfect for basking in summer sunshine than a spaghetti strap dress. Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and so many more of our favorite fashionistas have already have their closets lined with the cute look!

Lovers of ’90s fashion have already been stoked to see everything from scrunchies to flared jeans returning to mainstream fashion. And while some looks are better left in the past, there’s one item of clothing that we’re beyond happy to see this summer: spaghetti straps! The look is perfect for enjoying the heat and sunshine without getting too sweaty, and when attached to dresses — especially minis — they’re adorable, too. Just ask the celebs who love the look the most, like Rihanna and Hailey Baldwin

It’s honestly a non brainer that Hailey adores spaghetti straps dresses too. She wears them all the time! One of the model’s best looks was a perfect, white Alexander Wang mini with the thin straps. She wore the comfy, yet chic number for an outing in sunny Los Angeles with husband Justin Bieber, who was very appreciative of her outfit. She completed her summer look with sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and white sneakers by Iro.

Rihanna is also a big fan of the look – so much so that she designed a spaghetti strap mini dress for her first Fenty collection! The singer rocked the silky fuchsia number for a Fenty pop-up in New York in June 2019. She kept her look monochromatic by opting for metallic heels and a lipstick shade in the bright pink hue.

Kourtney Kardashian has tried out the trend as well, giving it a sexy spin by rocking a lingerie-inspired frock. She wore the lace and sequin vintage Versace piece for an outing in Los Angeles. Head up to the gallery above to see how even more stylish stars have rocked spaghetti strap mini dresses!