Is Rihanna Pregnant? — See The Pic That Has Fans Wildly Speculating

Is Rihanna keeping a massive secret from us? A picture of the singer surfaced online on May 28 that now has fans buzzing that she’s pregnant with her first child, or perhaps skipping the gym and giving into a few more cheat days than before.

Let’s just be clear, Rihanna, 29, looks beautiful at any size. A picture of the “Sex With Me” singer looking more full-figured than usual has fans running wild with speculation that she could be hiding a baby bump under her baggy, light blue shirt and using her purse to cover it up. “She looking real pregnant,” one follower commented, noting that her face is “filling out.” “Who is she pregnant from?,” another wondered. Others disagreed, writing that she’s simply giving into the “munchies” or has stopped caring about her “superficial celebrity appearance.” There’s so much pressure in Hollywood to look perfect, work out daily, and stick to the strictest diet. Who could blame Rihanna for chilling?

But if she IS carrying a bun in the oven, who might be the baby daddy? The last known person the Barbadian bombshell was romancing was Drake…or maybe it was Chris Brown. There was a period where she was going back and forth between the two so it’s hard to keep track. If Drizzy turns out to be the father it definitely complicates things because Rihanna can’t stand him after his Billboard Music Awards speech where he called Nicki Minaj the love of his life. “She’s tired of seeing, hearing, and discussing Drake,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY after the event. “She’s over him.”

OK, but what if Chris is the father? That scenario would actually work out pretty well considering the exes have maintained a great (and flirty) friendship over the years. The last we heard Rihanna was planning on “linking up” with him soon. She texted him “I love you” on his birthday and he said it back. Something must be brewing between the two, and it might be a baby!

#Rihanna's been eating good 👏🏾👀 📸: Robert Kamau/@gettyimages A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

