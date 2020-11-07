Zonnique Pullins’ Best Pregnancy Looks: See Her Sexy Halloween Costume & More Maternity Ensembles

As Zonnique Pullins nears her due date, we’re taking a look back at some of her fierce maternity looks throughout her pregnancy!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is going to be a grandmother once her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 24, gives birth! Just like her mama, Zonnique has an amazing sense of style, and she’s been rocking some amazing looks while pregnant. From a sexy Halloween costume to comfy loungewear at home, take a look back at Zonnique’s maternity style here:

Halloween

Zonnique didn’t let her baby bump stop her from dressing up for Halloween 2020! The singer was ‘pregnant Bambi’ for the holiday, so she dressed up as a sexy version of the beloved deer. She wore a tan, plunging dress, which put her growing belly on display. The ensemble was complete with a tail, some face makeup and Zonnique’s hair pulled back into a sleek bun. She also rocked sneakers to keep comfortable with her extra baby weight!

Lounging Around

Even though Zonnique loves to get dressed up and glam, she also knows how to take it easy and relax. In mid-October, she shared a makeup-free photo of herself hanging out at home in an oversized sweater. The ensemble hit her baby bump, but she looked cozy, stylish and comfortable. Her face was glowing, and she showed it off by pulling her hair back into a tight bun.

Bare Bumpin’

At the end of September, Zonnique attended her stepdad, T.I.’s, birthday party in one stylish look. She had her bare baby bump on display in the two-piece ensemble, which featured a strapless crop top and high-waisted pants that matched. The top had a long cape that cascaded down Zonnique’s back, and she matched her eye makeup to the look. Tiny couldn’t get over how amazing her daughter look, and she gushed in the comments section of the photo, “There’s my pregnant Barbie. You’re beautiful.”

Sexy Black Jumpsuit

At another event for T.I.’s big day, Zonnique wore a black, one-piece jumpsuit, which hugged her baby bump. She paired the look with a denim jacket and a hat, and also wore open-toed heels. Of course, she looked glamorous and gorgeous, but in the caption of the picture she posted of the look, she joked that she was ready to “pull up and eat somebody’s food.”

Tie-Dye

Zonnique was already fully embracing her baby bump by mid-September, and she posted a photo of herself cradling her belly while lounging around outside. She wore daisy duke shorts and an oversized tie-dye shirt for the photo-opp. While her stomach was already very visible, Zonnique joked that she was now “waiting on [her] a** to get bigger,” too, in the photo caption.