Zonnique Pullins Dresses Up Her Baby Bump To Be ‘Pregnant Bambi’ For Halloween — Pics

Zonnique Pullins wished her legions of fans a ‘Happy Halloween’ and showed off her adorable costume on Instagram! Check out the expectant mom’s super sweet look!

Zonnique Pullins couldn’t have looked any cuter on Halloween! The soon-to-be first-time mom, 24, posted her Halloween 2020 costume on October 31. The daughter of Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 45, and step-daughter of rapper T.I., 40, dressed up as the Disney character Bambi for the spooky holiday, but the young singer put a unique spin on her look.

“It’s pregnant bambi for me,” Zonnique captioned her two photos, featuring the starlet in a mini-dress with long sleeves and a tail. The cuffs of Zonnique’s dress were all black and looked just like deer hooves. The best touch, however, was Zonnique’s perfect makeup, featuring white dots around her eyes, with a little black mark on her nose and dark lipstick. Zonnique wished her over three million followers a “Happy Halloween” and looked super sweet as her due date draws nearer!

Zonnique has been keeping her admirers updated on her pregnancy for months. But on October 22, she gave viewers of The Mix some details about how her baby girl, whom she shares with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, is growing! “My doctor’s visit was pretty nice today,” she revealed to the co-hosts of the talk show. Zonnique revealed that her baby girl is “doing good,” and simply gushed about how excited she is to finally welcome the little one into the world.

For her future doctor’s appointments, Zonnique revealed that her forthcoming check-ups will be fairly “boring. I’ll just go, check the heartbeat, and that’ll be it — every two weeks,” she explained. “So, she’s doing good. Her heartbeat is, you know, going great. Everything’s great,” she continued, absolutely beaming with pride!

Zonnique has so much love and support behind her as she prepares to embrace this exciting, new chapter in her life. Her mom, Tiny, has been right by her side offering all sorts of advice and even helping out with baby names! Although the 24-year-old confessed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that she is “terrified” to finally give birth, she clearly has so many people around her — from siblings, to her partner, parents, and more — to help her out every step of the way!