Zonnique Pullins Gushes That Everything’s ‘Going Great’ In Her Pregnancy As Baby’s Due Date Nears

Zonnique Pullins offered a ‘weekly baby check-in’ to the co-hosts of ‘The Mix,’ sharing that her baby girl is ‘doing good.’ See a clip from the interview!

Zonnique Pullins couldn’t be more excited to finally welcome her baby girl! The gorgeous singer, 24, and daughter of Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 45, shared a clip to her Instagram from The Mix on October 22 and revealed a new pregnancy update with the co-hosts. Zonnique opened up about her recent doctor’s visit, saying, “My doctor’s visit was pretty nice today. I got two shots, guys,” she said. But Zonnique wasn’t particularly a fan of that part of her appointment.

“I hate shots,” she admitted. Zonnique, however, was quick to get the focus back on her baby. “But she’s doing good!” The singer shared with the co-hosts that her upcoming doctor’s appointments “will be really boring. I’ll just go, check the heartbeat, and that’ll be it — every two weeks,” she explained. “So, she’s doing good. Her heartbeat is, you know, going great. Everything’s great,” Zonnique shared, positively beaming.

The Mix co-hosts couldn’t have been happier for Zonnique, offering “many blessings” to her and her baby. For months, Zonnique has fully embraced her pregnancy, regularly sharing updates with her legions of fans on Instagram, and revealing how her journey is progressing. And the songstress isn’t holding back any details when it comes to how she’s prepping for her baby’s arrival.

“I am terrified. Literally terrified [to give birth],” Zonnique shared during HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE interview with the singer on TVTalk in early August. “I’ve always been terrified of labor. I don’t see how people do it.” Luckily, Zonnique has an incredibly supportive family between her mom, siblings, partner Bandhunta Izzy, and her stepfather, T.I., 40.

As it would happen, Tiny has already been helping Zonnique think of names for her little one! Although the news of Zonnique’s pregnancy initially came as a surprise to her family, they are no less excited to watch her embrace this next chapter. As Zonnique’s due date approaches, we cannot wait to get more updates from the stunning singer and mom-to-be!