Tiny’s Pregnant Daughter Zonnique Pullins Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous New Pic

Zonnique Pullins gave fans a look at her baby bump now that she’s about six months pregnant! The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ alum had that expecting mother glow as she posed in a cute tie-dye T-shirt.

Zonnique Pullins, 24, gave fans a look at what half a year of pregnancy looks like: in one word, beautiful! Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s daughter was a glowing mom as she cradled her baby bump while sitting on the edge of a fountain for an Instagram photo, which she posted on Sept. 9. Zonnique proved she has the cutest maternity style, wearing a pink, purple and yellow tie-dye T-shirt with jean shorts.

While her bun in the oven is growing, Zonnique wishes one other part of her body would catch up. “Just waiting on my a– to get bigger,” Zonnique teased in the caption. Fans were ecstatic to see a new pregnancy photo pop up on their feeds! “Finally we getting pregnancy photos,” one person commented, and another wrote, “Maternity shoot gone hit the streets different [heart-eyed emoji].”

Zonnique is expecting her very first child with her boyfriend, hip-hop artist Bandhunta Izzy, 23. While they’re looking forward to their baby’s arrival, Zonnique EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife that she doesn’t “really want to get married right now” at her age. “I hate to say that’s even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that’s not really what I want to do,” Zonnique confessed to us in an interview in August.

Zonnique Pullins with her boyfriend and the father of her child, Bandhunta Izzy. (Instagram/@zonniquejailee)

Regardless, Zonnique and Bandhunta don’t need a marriage certificate to prove that they’re in love. Tiny shared a sweet video of her daughter cuddling with Bandhunta on Sept. 2, leading fans to swoon over how cute they are! Zonnique also told us that her boyfriend was especially pumped upon hearing that he would be welcoming a child with his longtime girlfriend.

“I was always the one who was like, ‘I’m not having any babies soon. I have hella brothers and sisters. I’m not having a baby.’ So I was very emotional and I was crying when I gave [the pregnancy test] to him. He ended up telling me later he was very excited,” Zonnique also told HollywoodLife. Now, we can’t wait for even more pregnancy photos.