Zayn Malik’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money the Singer Has Now

Zayn Malik, along with four others—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne—rose to global stardom with their band, One Direction. Beginning more than 10 years ago, the group’s success played a significant role in enabling Zayn to launch his own solo career.

The “Stardust” artist, who shares a four-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, has noted that fatherhood has kept him busy in recent years. During a rare 2023 interview with podcaster Alex Cooper on her show Call Her Daddy, he revealed, “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her.” Despite his relatively lower profile, Zayn maintains an impressive financial standing.

Here are more details about Zayn’s music career and his net worth.

What Is Zayn Malik’s Net Worth?

The “Pillowtalk” singer has an estimated net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This wealth comes from his successful solo music career, brand endorsements, and real estate investments.

What Did Zayn’s Career Look Like After One Direction?

In 2015, Zayn left One Direction to pursue his solo music career.

In 2016, the British singer announced his signing with RCA Records and released his first solo album, Mind of Mine, which reached the top position on the US Billboard 200 Chart. The album sold an impressive 232,000 copies and topped the daily iTunes charts in over 70 countries. Additionally, the album made Zayn the first British male solo artist to achieve a No. 1 album in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand—a record previously held by the acclaimed English singer George Michael. That same year, he also penned his autobiography titled Zayn.

In December 2018, Zayn released his second album, Icarus Falls, featuring collaborations with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj. While the album’s opening week saw only a modest sale of 1,730 copies in the UK, it gained momentum and reached the 61st spot on the Billboard 200 chart. Icarus Falls includes the hit tracks “Still Got Time” and “Dusk Till Dawn.” Later, in September 2020, Zayn dropped “Better,” his first solo release in nearly two years and the lead single from his third studio album, Nobody Is Listening.

In 2024, Zayn released his fourth album, Room Under The Stairs, in May. On March 6, he prefaced the album’s unveiling by sharing insights about its direction in an Instagram post. In the clip, he shared, “I think the intention behind this album is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being… my ambitions, my fears, and for them to have a connection with that. That’s why it’s so raw. It’s just me.”