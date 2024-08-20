‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Leaves Spotify and Joins Sirius XM in Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Image Credit: Getty Images for Spotify

Hello SiriusXM, Goodbye Spotify! Alex Cooper is moving her podcast, “Call Her Daddy,” to SiriusXM after securing a multiyear agreement.

The 29-year-old host has gained significant recognition for her candid interviews with influencers and celebrities such as Alix Earle, Simone Biles, and Post Malone. Covering topics like sex, dating, and mental health, the show has become a platform where guests can spill it all, and Cooper consistently brings in the hottest personalities of the moment.

Originally launched at Barstool, then on Spotify, and now, the podcast’s move to SiriusXM reportedly involves a deal worth over $125 million, according to an insider who spoke with Variety. Other sources suggest the deal could be closer to $100 million.

In a statement, Cooper expressed her excitement about the transition: “I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM… The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM, we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more… I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer at SiriusXM, shared his enthusiasm for Cooper joining the team in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter : “Alex’s fearless, unfiltered approach, where no topic is off the table, has created a passionate and dedicated fan base that is unmatched in podcasting and perfectly aligns with the content that SiriusXM subscribers have come to love and expect from us.”

He added, “SiriusXM is the perfect home for Alex to continue her amazing growth trajectory, with our unique ability to introduce her and her growing roster of standout talent to new listeners, as well as super-serve her core fans with new content. Alex is the voice of a new generation, and I can’t wait to see what we do together in the years to come.”

As she prepares to return in 2025 on the new platform, Cooper told the “Daddy Gang” to “get ready” as she broke the news on her Instagram.