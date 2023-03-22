Alix Earle Shares Her Go-To Workout Routine That Helps Her ‘Decompress’ & ‘Clear Her Head’ (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Chris Olfers

University of Miami senior Alix Earle is just like any other college student — she cooks dinners with her roommates, she struggles to finish her papers on time (but somehow gets it done), she finds time to workout while also go out with friends, and is soaking up every last second of her final year of college. She differs slightly from others in that she has become one of the fastest growing social media superstars in the last year, amassing nearly 5 million followers on TikTok and 2.3 million on Instagram. Fresh off the announcement of her first collab with AminoLean and the launch of her own flavor, The Berry Alixir, Alix opened up to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interviews about how she keeps herself balanced amid her skyrocketing to fame.

“Working out is one of my favorite ways to decompress and clear my head,” the New Jersey native admitted. “I also love spending time with my friends and staying in and cooking dinner all together.” When it comes to her fitness routine, Alix said it “varies day to day,” but she’ll typically do the also-viral 12-3-30 workout, which involves walking on the treadmill at a 12% incline at 3 mph for 30 minutes. “Then, I move onto weights for whatever area of my body I feel I should prioritize that day, and typically, I finish off with an ab routine from YouTube!” Alix explained.

The social media guru has been an open book on TikTok, (“My family often jokes that they find out more about what I’m doing from TikTok than what I tell them,) and she is never afraid to remind her millions of fans to take care of their mental health. Several months ago, Alix started a web-wide conversation about Lexapro during an ‘Un-GRWM’ video, recalling her journey of starting the anxiety medication after struggling with panic attacks in high school. “I’ve shared the good, the bad and the ugly because that’s just life and what makes us human – no matter what age you are,” she told HL. “Growing up as a social media user, I have seen time and time again the same type of perfected and flawless images and videos. I find that a lot of what people post online is fabricated to look a certain way, but I hope that by keeping it real it inspires others to do the same.”

@alixearle Everybody is different and needs to find what works for them 🫶🏼 this is what worked for me :) ♬ original sound – alix earle

“It’s never easy to put your insecurities out there, but I’m so happy that by sharing my acne and mental health journey I am able to impact so many people,” she continued. “I was nervous at first, but after receiving numerous DM’s telling me how much these videos meant to me, I knew it was worth it.”

Another common theme in Alix’s TikToks are the AminoLean products you might catch her sipping on! She teamed up with the Miami-based pre-workout and energy drink brand to create a special new flavor together — the Berry Alixir! “It is important to me to always align with like-minded brands that I am genuinely passionate about, share my core values, and are authentic to my brand. I started using AminoLean’s pre-workout powder early last fall and absolutely loved the way it allowed me to get a great workout in. Pre-workout always seemed scary to me, but AminoLean energized me without having any side effects,” Alix told HL of the partnership. “As someone who is always on the go, I wanted to be able to provide my fans something special that leaves each person feeling more energized and ready to take on the day.”

Alix described the flavor as a “burst of berry with a hint of hibiscus,” and revealed they did several rounds of taste tests to perfect the Berry Alixir! “It was so important to me that the flavor tasted good so I had brought my family and friends to different rounds of the taste tests, to make sure everyone liked it as well!” The Berry Alixir is available now in the Pre-Workout and Energy Drink on the AminoLean website to purchase.