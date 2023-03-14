Dylan Mulvaney: 5 Things About Trans TikTok Star Hatefully Trolled After Being On ‘Drew Barrymore’

Dylan Mulvaney (b. Dec. 29, 1996) is an actress, TikTok star, and trans rights activist.

She documented her gender transition with her “Days of Girlhood” series on TikTok.

Dylan uses She/They pronouns.

Dylan, who came out as trans during the COVID-19 pandemic, often faces hate online and offline….just for existing.

“This is very personal for me,” Drew Barrymore told Dylan Mulvaney when the TikTok star appeared on the Mar. 13 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. Drew, 48, said she was honored to have Dylan, 26, on the show, as the latter’s 365 Days of Girlhood series on TikTok represented someone navigating “a world where we’re trying to figure out who we’re supposed to be.” Drew also commented about the “risk and [the] bravery” of Dylan putting herself out there while documenting her gender transition.

Dylan told Drew that she considered that she might “have to go into hiding” when she came out as trans, but instead, decided to “see if the world is willing to accept me this way from day one, and they did.” However, as the over 400 anti-LGBTQ legislative bills that the ACLU has tracked (including the wave of GOP-sponsored laws seeking to limit trans rights), not everyone has accepted Dylan. Clips of her appearance on Drew Barrymore were shared online on Tuesday, causing right-wing bigots to have public meltdowns on Twitter.

“There’s so much hatred directed at the trans community right now,” Dylan told Drew. It’s everywhere. And I think the greatest weapon I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects and really intricate moments of a transition, and try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster. I’m not somebody that is trying to do anything but trying to be myself and be happy.”

Dylan Is An Actress, Social Media Personality & Activist

Dylan was born in San Diego, California. She attended the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music and graduated in 2019 with a BFA in musical theatre. At that time, Dylan knew she was trans and struggled to find her spot in the entertainment world.

“I put so much of my own identity away just so that I could have opportunities in my industry,” she told Los Angeles Magazine in 2022. “I struggled for so long in having the entertainment industry accept me and have a place for me… now, because the internet and all these followers have decided to love me, it’s creating these opportunities that I didn’t have before.”

Dylan’s biggest role came with the touring company of the Broadway musical, The Book of Mormon. Dylan played the character of Elder White. She also appeared in a handful of other roles, including stage adaptations of Legally Blonde, High School Musical, and productions of Bye Bye Birdie and Spring Awakening.

Her series on TikTok (10.8 million followers as of March 2023) has brought her the attention of many A-listers and fans, including Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton.

She Came Out As Trans At Age 4

Though Dylan’s transition has been in the public eye for a few years, she’s been aware of her identity from the start. “I came out to my mom at [age] 4,” Dylan told Variety. “I told her, ‘I’m a girl.’ We were very, very religious so she was like, ‘God doesn’t make mistakes.’ But I didn’t know that I could transition. I didn’t know that there were options or resources.” Seeing Laverne Cox on Orange Is The New Black helped Dylan come to terms with this identity and befriending E.R. Frightmaster at Upright Citizen’s Brigade helped bolster Dylan’s confidence.

“We met doing a comedy improv show at UCB,” Dylan told Variety. I was enamored by them… Just to watch someone so confidently, there was some swagger there in this, like, “I know who I am.” I wanted that so desperately. I’m just really grateful that that was my first person I had met.”

She Began Her Transition Thanks To Covid

“That [during the pandemic] was the first moment since I was a child that I really got to ask myself like Dylan, like, ‘Who are you without acting and without playing a boy part?'” she told Los Angeles Magazine. “I started asking myself those tough questions that I don’t think I would even have found the answers to today had the pandemic not happened.”

Dylan began documenting her gender transition on TikTok with her “Days of Girlhood Series.” She completed her first year – Day 365 – on March 13, 2023.

“I had never seen a trans person start from day one,” Dylan told the Observer. “I was seeing all these incredible trans women and was very intimidated because I wanted to be like them but didn’t know how to. I decided to [make the series] for every future trans person and current trans people that need answers. And I also try to approach everything with empathy and comedy.”

Dylan Has Interviewed President Joe Biden

Dylan interviewed President Joe Biden in October 2022 for NowThis News. They discussed the upswing of anti-trans legislation being passed by states, specifically the increased ban on gender-affirming healthcare. “I don’t think any state or anybody should have a right to do that,” said President Biden, “as a moral question and a legal question. I just think it’s wrong.”

She’s Clashed With Caitlyn Jenner

Following Dylan’s interview with Mr. Biden, Senator Marsha Blackburn (representing Tennessee, the first state in 2023 to restrict public drag performances, per CNN) tweeted a video of Dylan discussing normalizing “women having bulges,” calling her a “radical left-wing lunatic.” Caitlyn Jenner, a trans woman, retweeted the senator’s comments. “Thank you for speaking out and having a backbone – one of the best senators we have. Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing. This is absurdity!” Caitlyn then misgendered Dylan in a follow-up tweet, saying she was “talking about his penis.”

Dylan responded to the comment in a TikTok. Calling her and Caitlyn two of the most “privileged trans women in America,” Dylan said she would still be open to finding common ground with Jenner, despite their different political viewpoints. “I automatically have a lot of respect for you as a fellow trans woman, but then you decided to ridicule me very publicly,” said Dylan.

Dylan clapped back at the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians supporting cast member for trying to paint her as a “creeper flasher exposing myself” when she was just wearing a pair of shorts. “I was wearing perfectly normal shorts at the mall.” Dylan spoke about how early on in her transition, she didn’t know how to “tuck” and was struggling.

“I’m just curious if you can think back to your early days of transitioning and remember being embarrassed about your body or having strangers give you dirty looks, that’s why I made that video,” Mulvaney said. “Because I was embarrassed and I wanted to reclaim my body in a positive way. Now you’ve taken that and turned it into something really ugly.”