‘You’re Killing Me’ Season 1 Finale Explained: Does Andi Find Her Mom? Is Jack Married?

Image Credit: Mike Tompkins/AcornTV

The season 1 finale of You’re Killing Me left quite a few stones unturned, starting with a major revelation from Andi’s mom and a real thorn in Allie’s love life, which had been DOA with Jack for most of the first season.

Starring Brooke Shields as bestselling novelist Allie and feisty aspiring writer Amalia Williamson as Andi, the two women begrudgingly team up to solve a mystery in the small, unsuspecting town known as Founder’s Cove.

Thankfully, fans can look forward to season 2, but since it’s going to be a while before we get answers, Hollywood Life is breaking down the shocking cliffhangers from the season 1 finale here, in addition to exclusive details from the stars themselves! (Warning: spoilers from the season 1 finale of You’re Killing Me are ahead)

Does Andi Find Her Mom in You’re Killing Me?

Yes. Andi finally tracks down her long-lost mother, who vanished from her childhood with no explanation. In a video message created just for her daughter, Andi’s mom explains that she let Andi’s dad believe she had been unfaithful to him so that she could be untraceable. The controversial choice, she vowed to Andi, was an attempt to protect them from the threats that Andi has encountered.

Where Is Andi’s Mom?

Andi locates her mom by the season 1 finale, but it’s unclear where she is now that the tough-as-nails podcaster has crossed paths with the criminals tied to the case.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life, Amalia shared what she hopes for her character to experience in the second season.

“I just hope that she continues to learn from Allie and grow,” the actress noted. “I hope that Andi has raised herself up to have a little bit more fun, but in a different way than Allie’s character does. I hope she takes the wisdom from Allie too and really leans into the connection that they have.”

While referring to the unexpected “maternal aspect” of Andi and Allie’s bond, Amalia added that her character “didn’t think that she needed” this from another person, “but she probably did” since her biological mother has been missing for most of her life.

Does Allie Wind Up With Jack in the You’re Killing Me Season 1 Finale?

Just as Allie decides to come clean to Jack about her feelings, Allie is left completely dumbstruck at the sight of another woman answering the door instead of him. It’s implied that this is Jack’s wife, and season 1 ends here.

So, at the moment, no — Allie is not with Jack, nor is she dating anybody by the end of the first season.

While speaking exclusively with Hollywood Life, Brooke expressed her hope for Allie to “take the advice from Andi and free herself up, not just sexually, but just — she’s controlling the family. She’s now also really wanting to care for Andi. She doesn’t necessarily give herself — which is a lot of moms I know, a lot of women my age — they don’t know how to treat their own selves better and have fun and be OK with being less than perfect.”

“I want to see [Allie] have a little more freedom and fun,” Brooke, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said. “I hope that the relationship between Allie and Andi frees Allie up to experience things she didn’t experience as a younger person because she was getting divorced, or had a kid, or had a career and was basically running the whole show and really carrying that burden.”

A published author herself, Brooke noted that her character is “not trying to be [Andi’s] mother at all.”

When Does Season 2 of You’re Killing Me Premiere?

Filming for the second season of You’re Killing Me has yet to begin. Season 2 is still in the earliest stages of pre-production, so it’s unclear when the Acorn TV series will return.

As viewers already know, the core of the show is Andi and Allie’s relationship. Coming from two starkly different decades, the pair’s antics became a staple throughout season 1. It’s difficult not to laugh at the generational divide, especially through lines such as “Call the Uber” and “I can’t even.”

“That dynamic, between this woman and a younger generation, was really important to me because it’s not just about us in this demo, but it’s about us bringing these young women along with us and saying, ‘Do not accept being told at a certain place in your life that you don’t have value anymore. Just don’t. It’s not true,'” Brooke told Hollywood Life about the series, adding, “That part was really important for me to show in the show.”

What hooked the Princeton University graduate about You’re Killing Me was its “message that women are receiving” across multiple industries: “That you’ve got one foot in the grave, that you’ve done your work here, you’re good to go, and you’re done,” Brooke pointed out.

“That’s what’s great about the show: we get those moments, and then we’re shoved in a trunk together,” Brookw quipped. “There’s relief, and yet, there’s beautiful gravitas in these characters, and the writing is smart. There’s a lot of it, and they don’t shy away from any of the different levels.”