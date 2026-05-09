Is There a Season 2 of ‘You’re Killing Me’? Updates on the Brooke Shields Acorn TV Series

The suspense from Acorn TV’s latest mystery series is killing us in the best way! Starring Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson, the buzz surrounding You’re Killing Me has just begun, but, as with any TV show filled with high stakes, a little competition and a touch of murder, the appetite for a second season will only grow from here. So, is there a season 2 of You’re Killing Me?

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on the future of You’re Killing Me and what you need to know about its debut season below.

What Is You’re Killing Me About?

The Acorn TV series follows novelist Allie (Shields) and her unlikely ally, podcaster and aspiring writer, Andi (Williamson), in a quaint New England town, where murder and mystery unfold right in front of them.

The hilariously toxic dynamic between Allie and Andi is a central theme to the show, which Brooke exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life about at the red carpet premiere in New York City.

“Well, the butting of the heads was what made it really interesting because you’ve got two generations, very different, and they can learn from each other,” Shields pointed out. “She makes fun of me, I make fun of her, and it’s in that that the dialogue starts, and it’s funny, you know what I mean? It’s funny to look to not take those differences so seriously, but actually, learn from the other one.”

Meanwhile, for Williamson, the Letterkenny alum noted that her and Shields’ characters “need each other to be successful in all areas of life,” no matter how different they are due to a generational divide.

“I think she has a really hard time at first, just in terms of their generational differences,” Williamson exclusively told Hollywood Life. “Her mom left when she was so young, so I think, at first, she finds Ali’s character really, really annoying, but then realizes she’s kind of exactly what Andi needs in terms of her career, in terms of her romantic relationships, and then in terms of a motherly figure.”

How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of You’re Killing Me?

There are six episodes in the first season of You’re Killing Me.

Is There a Season 2 of You’re Killing Me?

At the time of publication, Acorn TV has yet to renew You’re Killing Me for a season 2.

Hollywood Life caught up with showrunner and creator Robin Bernheim at the season 1 premiere, where she said they’re “definitely … hoping for a second season.”

“There’s some stuff about how my generation relates to things like AI and how the generation that is younger, how they relate to [it],” Berheim said while discussing how the show will hopefully extend past its first season.

How to Watch You’re Killing Me

All new episodes of You’re Killing Me will be available to stream on Acorn TV starting on May 18, 2026.