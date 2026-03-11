‘You’re Killing Me’ Show Starring Brooke Shields: Release Date, Cast Details, First Look & More

Image Credit: Mike Tompkins/AcornTV

Brooke Shields is pulling double duty with her upcoming series You’re Killing Me. Serving as both an executive producer and cast member, the Actors’ Equity Association president will return to the small screen in the Acorn TV show, which premieres this spring.

“Set in a quaint New England town, the mystery follows bestselling novelist, ‘Allie’ (Shields), who forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and podcaster ‘Andi’, to find the killer of a close friend,” a description for the series reads.

Hollywood Life has gathered all the details we know so far about Brooke’s latest project below!

What Is the You’re Killing Me Series Release Date?

At the time of publication, an exact release date has not been announced by Acorn TV, but the show is expected to air in the spring of 2026.

Who Is in the Cast of You’re Killing Me?

In addition to Brooke, who plays Allie, the rest of the main cast features Amalia Williamson and Tom Cavanagh. Amalia is known for her performance in Sullivan’s Crossing and plays the role of Andi in You’re Killing Me. For Tom’s part, the Golden Globe-nominated actor is best known for The Flash and Ed and is portraying Jack in the Acorn TV series.

Per the show’s description, Cavanagh’s character, Jack, is the “new lead detective of the local police department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life.”

How Many Episodes Are in You’re Killing Me?

You’re Killing Me will have six episodes.

How Can I Watch Brooke Shields’ You’re Killing Me Series?

You’re Killing Me will premiere on Acorn TV this spring.