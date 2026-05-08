Who Is Amalia Williamson? 5 Things to Know About the ‘You’re Killing Me’ Actress

Image Credit: Mike Tompkins/AcornTV

A feisty Gen-Z aspiring writer meets an experienced “boomer” novelist, both of whom butt heads in Acorn TV’s You’re Killing Me. Starring Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson, the mystery series premieres on May 18, 2026, and it’s clear that Amalia’s presence in the show adds a spicy flavor to the storyline.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts to know about Amalia, from her career to her life outside of the spotlight.

Amalia Williamson Is From Ontario, Canada

Amalia is a Canadian actor, hailing from Oakville, Ontario. She studied film and television at Sheridan College.

Amalia Williamson’s Most Notable Film & TV Roles

Before landing her latest TV role, Amalia built her portfolio with a variety of films and TV shows. Her most notable credits are The Kid Detective, Children Ruin Everything, Bria Mack Gets a Life, Letterkenny and Sullivan’s Crossing.

During an exclusive red carpet interview with Hollywood Life at the May 2026 premiere of You’re Killing Me, Amalia explained how her smart-mouthed character is more than meets the eye.

2″I think she has a really hard time at first, just in terms of their generational differences,” she noted, referring to her and Brooke’s characters butting heads throughout the first season. “Her mom left when she was so young, so I think, at first, she finds Ali’s character really, really annoying, but then realizes she’s kind of exactly what Andi needs in terms of her career, in terms of her romantic relationships, and then in terms of a motherly figure.”

Amalia further noted that, “without giving too much away,” Andi and Allie’s characters “need each other to be successful in all areas of life.”

Amalia Williamson Has Been Acting Since She Was a Teenager

Amalia has been acting since she was a teen, having got her official start at 15 years old in a commercial for Miley Cyrus‘ Walmart clothing line.

Amalia Williamson Is a Mom

Weeks before the premiere of You’re Killing Me, Amalia gave birth to her first child.

Amalia Williamson Is Also a Producer, Writer & Director

As seen on her IMDb profile, Amalia has worked as a producer, writer and director on various short films.