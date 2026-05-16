‘You’re Killing Me’ Episode Guide: A Breakdown of the Murder & Mayhem in Season 1 So Far

Image Credit: Mike Tompkins/AcornTV

Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson have delivered TV’s latest dynamic duo in You’re Killing Me. Bestselling author Allie (Shields) and podcaster and writer Andi (Williamson) begrudgingly team up to tackle a small New England town’s eyebrow-raising mysteries and murder.

As we approach the premiere of the first season on Acorn TV, Hollywood Life has the full episode guide to season 1 and everything else you need to know about You’re Killing Me — including an exclusive clip — below!

Who Are Brooke Shields & Amalia Williamson’s Characters in You’re Killing Me?

As previously noted, Shields plays Allie, a novelist with years of experience whose movie deal falls through at the beginning of the season. Williamson, for her part, plays Andi, a 20-something podcaster and aspiring writer whose podcast brought her fame but a reputation she doesn’t want.

Since the two women clash quite a bit throughout season 1, Shields spoke exclusively to Hollywood Life about Andi and Allie’s dynamic.

“Well, the butting of the heads was what made it really interesting because you’ve got two generations, very different, and they can learn from each other,” Shields said at the You’re Killing Me red carpet premiere. “She makes fun of me, I make fun of her, and it’s in that that the dialogue starts, and it’s funny, you know what I mean? It’s funny to look to not take those differences so seriously, but actually, learn from the other one.”

Williamson pointed out that Andi and Allie “need each other to be successful in all areas of life,” despite their disagreements.

“I think she has a really hard time at first, just in terms of their generational differences,” Williamson told Hollywood Life. “Her mom left when she was so young, so I think, at first, she finds Ali’s character really, really annoying, but then realizes she’s kind of exactly what Andi needs in terms of her career, in terms of her romantic relationships, and then in terms of a motherly figure.”

How Many Episodes Are in Season 1 of You’re Killing Me?

Episode 1: “The Beginning” – May 18, 2026

Episode 2: “The Wedding” – May 25, 2026

Episode 3: “The Copycat” – June 1, 2026

Episode 4: “The Front Window” – June 8, 2026

Episode 5: “The Perfect Alibi” – June 15, 2026

Episode 6: “The Road Trip” – June 22, 2026

Is There a Season 2 of You’re Killing Me?

Acorn TV has not announced a second season of You’re Killing Me yet, but we’re hopeful for another chapter of Andi and Allie’s banter!