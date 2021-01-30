‘You Got Served’ Then & Now: See Marques Houston, Omarion & More After 17 Years

‘You Got Served’ is one of those movies you can always watch and dance to. The movie is celebrating its 17-year anniversary on Jan. 30. Take a trip down memory lane and see the cast then and now.

You Got Served was the ultimate dance film of 2004. The movie was released on Jan. 30, 2004, which just so happened to be Super Bowl weekend. You Got Served was #1 at the box office its opening weekend and ended up making over $50 million.

The film follows two friends, played by Omarion and Marques Houston, who have a dream of opening a recording studio. To do so, they have to win their city’s dance contest, which has them facing tough street dancers. Over the years, You Got Served has gained cult status. The cast is all grown up after 17 years. See the You Got Served stars then and now.

Marques Houston

Marques Houston, 39, starred as Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith III, leader of the Lil Saints. Marques first rose to fame in the sitcom Sister, Sister. After You Got Served, Marques went on to star in the film Fat Albert, the TV series Cuts, the film Somebody Help Me, and more. He recently starred in and produced the UrbanfixTV series Howard High. Marques has also kept up his music career. Since You Got Served, Marques has released 5 studio albums. Marques married Miya Dickey in Aug. 2020.

Omarion

Omarion, 36, starred as David, the co-leader of the Lil Saints and Elgin’s best friend. The same year as You Got Served, Omarion’s music group B2K disbanded. Omarion went solo and released his debut album, O, in 2005. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

He’s released a total of 5 studio albums over the course of his career. His latest album, The Kinection, was released in Oct. 2020. His other films include Fat Albert, Somebody Help Me, and The Proud Family Movie.

Raz-B

Raz-B, 35, starred as Vick, the leader of a rival crew. The singer was a founding member of B2K alongside Lil’ Fizz and Omarion. He last released the EP Boy 2 King: The Mixtape EP in 2010. He founded the organization You Are The Light, an organization that focuses on giving a voice to African American male sexual abuse victims.

Lil’ Fizz Lil’ Fizz, 35, starred as Rashann in You Got Served. Like Omarion, he was formerly a member of the group B2K. Since 2014, Lil’ Fizz has starred in the TV series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. He also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition. Lil’ Fizz has released a number of singles over the years. He’s set to star in the upcoming reality series VH1 Familly Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. Jennifer Freeman Jennifer Freeman, 35, starred as Liyah Smith, Elgin’s sister who ends up dating David. Her films following You Got Served include True to the Game, Johnson Family Vacation, Jada, and recently Beaus of Holly. She appeared on Real Husbands of Hollywood for several years throughout 2013 and 2016.

Meagan Good

Meagan Good, 39, starred as Beautifull in the film. In the years following You Got Served, Meagan has starred in Think Like A Man, Anchorman 2, Saw V, Shazam!, and more. She also played the lead in the NBC series Deception, which lasted for one season. Her additional TV roles include Minority Report, Star, and Prodigal Son.

Jarell Houston

Jarell “J-Boog” Houston, 35, starred as Rico. Like many of his co-stars, he was formerly a member of B2K. He went on to star in movies like Step Up 2: The Streets and Til Death Do Us Part.

Steve Harvey

Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, was released in 2009 and made into a 2012 hit film. He married his third wife, Marjorie, in 2007. He adopted her 3 kids, including Steve Harvey , 64, starred as Mr. Rad in You Got Served. In the years since the movie was released, Steve’s career has exploded. He started hosting Family Feud in 2010. He’s also the host of Celebrity Family Feud . He has hosted the Miss Universe competition since 2015. Steve hosted his own syndicated talk show, Steve, from 2017 to 2019. He currently hosts the syndicated talk show, Steve on Watch. Steve is also a notable author. His book,, was released in 2009 and made into a 2012 hit film. He married his third wife,, in 2007. He adopted her 3 kids, including Lori Harvey , 24. Steve has 4 kids from previous relationships.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony , 39, actually appeared as herself in You Got Served. At the time, La La was a popular MTV VJ. She also hosted VH1 reality reunion shows. She has since transitioned into acting. La La’s most prominent TV role was playing Lakeisha in the STARZ hit series Power. She has also had roles in The Chi, BH90210, and the films like Think Like A Man and its sequel.