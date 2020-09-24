Steve Harvey Reveals Kanye West Was One Of The Most ‘Surprising’ Players On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Steve Harvey has had a lot of stars on ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ but he told HL EXCLUSIVELY why Kanye West was ‘surprisingly good.’ Plus, Steve revealed why he’ll likely never play ‘Family Feud’ himself.

Celebrity Family Feud returns with all-new episodes on Sept. 24. Steve Harvey is back as the host and ready to bring the laughs as the celebrities play with their family and friends. Steve has hosted Celebrity Family Feud since 2015, and he revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY one celebrity who has stood out among the rest.

“Well, I will tell you who really was surprisingly good: Kanye West,” Steve told HollywoodLife. “He’s a huge fan of the show. He and Kim [Kim Kardashian] watch it all the time. I was surprised. All Kanye’s people came up to me going, ‘Hey, Steve. Thanks, man. I ain’t seen Kanye smile like this in a long time.’ I mean, he was really overjoyed to be on the show. So I thought he was one of the most surprising players for me.”

Kanye and Kim appeared on Celebrity Family Feud back in 2018 alongside Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and more. The episode became one of the most memorable episodes of all-time. Kanye couldn’t stop smiling. Dozens of celebrities have appeared on the show and members of Steve’s only family. Even though his family has played the game, don’t expect to see Steve buzzing in anytime soon.

“I’m not a really good Family Feud player,” Steve explained. “I don’t hardly know any of the answers on the board. My specialty is I know what ain’t on that damn board, and when you give me one of them answers, that’s when I shine.”

Steve is not just the host of Celebrity Family Feud. He’s also been the host of Family Feud since 2010. He revealed why he’s going to continue hosting for the foreseeable future. “I’ve pretty much branded the game in a unique way,” Steve said. “It was already a wonderful franchise to begin with. The concept was great, Family Feud. I think that I’ve rebranded it in a way to where it’s become not only a Family Feud battle, but it’s become a comedy show. I have so many people that come up to me and go, man, I tune in every day just to laugh with you. That’s kind of good because laughter is medicine, so I think I’ll be doing it for a while.”

The game show host is currently filming new episodes of Family Feud in Atlanta. Celebrity Family Feud was filmed in Feb. 2020. Steve revealed how everyone involved has been implementing extra safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First of all, there’s no audience,” Steve revealed. “The only people sitting out there is the family that’s waiting to play. It’s quite different. It’s a lot less traffic. Staff isn’t allowed on the floor where the set is that. We have to take two COVID tests a week. I’m so sick of that. We take that real COVID test, no swab in your mouth. This is some big a** dude with a super long Q-tip jamming it down your nostril for five seconds on each side. You just can’t get used to that. Everybody has to wear masks. I think Fremantle’s done an excellent job though, man. I think they’re kind of the gold standard for how it should go in this industry. I think people are going to pattern themselves after what they’ve done because they’re very strict, and they’ve got a real safe environment. There’s social distancing. I can no longer be close to the contestants. I’m always eight feet away. They’ve moved the podium back. It’s different for the face-off. I’m much further away from the people. I don’t go from side to side anymore. But it still feels good, though.” Celebrity Family Feud will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.