Thursday night is game night! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE promo celebrating the return of ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘Press Your Luck,’ and ‘Match Game’ on an all-new night.

Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck, and Match Game will return with new episodes on Thursdays starting Sep. 24. Thursday is officially Fun Night! Like Press Your Luck host Elizabeth Banks says in our EXCLUSIVE promo for ABC’s brand-new game night, we are “so happy” about it!

Celebrity Family Feud will kick off with a face-off between legendary talk show hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Ricki Lake. Rappers 2 Chainz and Big Boi will also be going head-to-head in the episode. Steve Harvey is back as the host of Celebrity Family Feud once again.

The celebs, along with their families and friends, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people to win money for a charity of their choice. Kathie Lee is playing for The Association to Benefit Children, while Ricki is playing for The Jacaranda Foundation.

As for Match Game, it’s a milestone for the Alec Baldwin-hosted series. Match Game will be celebrating its 58th episode on Sept. 24. Alec welcomes Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Mathews, and Dascha Polanco to join the festivities. Other guests this season include Michael Che, Christie Brinkley, Jane Krakowski, and James Van Der Beek. The series features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank.

On Press Your Luck, the stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY again for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Elizabeth will be joined by contestants Theo Cooper (hometown: Hawthorne, California), Pam Kirk (hometown: Apple Valley, California), and Barbara Krant (hometown: Victorville, California) in the Sept. 24 premiere. 